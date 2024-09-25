Jeon Yeo Been and Namgoong Min’s upcoming drama Our Movie begins production, broadcast plans change; Report

Jeon Yeo Been, the popular actress who was last seen in the time slip K-drama A Time Called You is set to return to the small screen with a new romance drama alongside the noted actor Namgoong Min. According to the new developments, Jeon Yeo Been and Namgoong Min’s drama Our Movie has shifted its broadcast from tvN to SBS and has begun production.

On September 25, 2024, the South Korean media outlet OSEN reported that Jeon Yeo Been and Namgoong Min's upcoming romance K-drama Our Movie which was initially scheduled to broadcast on tvN has finalized the airing on SBS instead.

Furthermore, Our Movie is scheduled to air in the first half of 2025. While the production has finally begun with actors Jeon Yeo Been and Namgoong Min uniting today for the first script reading. The script reading will be held in Seoul with the Inspector Koo director Lee Jung Heum and the production team.

Meanwhile, Our Movie is a romance K-drama with a moving love story following a film director going through a jinx and an actress who has been diagnosed with terminal illness. Namgoong Min will play the director Lee Je Ha, who is stuck in a sophomore jinx and has no next work in sight. While Jeon Yeo Been’s character after finding out that she will die soon decides to play a lead character in a movie.

Lee Je Ha sets out to film a movie with a real terminally ill patient and so crosses paths with Jeon Yeo Been’s character.

Jeon Yeo Been is a popular South Korean actress who has proven her incredible acting prowess by taking on versatile roles across movies and K-dramas. She is set to lead the highly awaited occult movie Dark Nuns with Song Hye Kyo and Lee Jin Wook. She will also be soon seen in the historical movie Harbin led by Hyun Bin.

Jeon Yeo Been is best known for her role as Hong Cha Young in the legal crime drama Vincenzo with Song Joong Ki. Her other noted K-dramas include Be Melodramatic, Save Me, and A Time Called You.

Namgoong Min is a popular South Korean actor best known for his dramas Hot Stove League, One Dollar Lawyer, My Dearest, Beautiful Gong Shim, and Good Manager.

