Family By Choice Ep 7-8 Review: Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chaeyeon, Bae Hyun Sung leave viewers on the edge with intertwined turmoils

Name: Family by Choice

Cast: Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chaeyeon, Bae Hyun Sung, Choi Won Young, Choi Moo Sung

Genre: Rom-com, coming-of-age, family, drama

No. of Episodes: 16

Release date: October 9

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki

Plot of Family by Choice

Adapted from the cherished Chinese drama Go Ahead, Family by Choice dives deep into the complex and emotional journey of three friends-turned-siblings: Kim Sanha (Hwang In Yeop), Yoon Juwon (Jung Chaeyeon), and Kang Haejun (Bae Hyun Sung). Brought together by shared losses, they grew up like family, bonded not by blood but by the unwavering support of Juwon's father, Jeongjae (Choi Won Young), and Sanha's father, Daeuk (Choi Moo Sung). In their chosen family, they each found the strength to heal, creating a foundation of love and resilience that helped them overcome their painful pasts.

As they step into adulthood, Sanha and Haejun make the difficult decision to reconnect with their biological families, leaving Juwon feeling betrayed and abandoned by those she held closest. A decade later, fate brings them back into each other’s lives, but time has deepened the emotional scars. Juwon is haunted by lingering bitterness, while Sanha and Haejun grapple with unexpected feelings for her that challenge the lines between love and family.

Now, they must confront the tangled emotions, broken trust, and old wounds they've carried with them. Together, they will face the question of whether their bond can survive the weight of the past or if the delicate threads of their chosen family will finally unravel for good. In Family by Choice, love, loyalty, and the true meaning of family are redefined as these three journey toward healing or heartbreak.

A recap of episodes 7 and 8

In episode 7 of Family by Choice, Haejun faces an emotional blow when he learns his mother had come to settle her debt but left before seeing him. The CSAT exams add stress, and growing misunderstandings cause tension among the friends. Sanha, Juwon, Haejun, and Dal find themselves in a confusing tangle, uncertain of each other’s true feelings. Meanwhile, Haejun's birth father unexpectedly attends his basketball game, encouraging him to consider studying in the U.S., further complicating Haejun’s plans.

In the 8th episode, Sanha, staying in Seoul to care for his younger stepsister during his mother’s recovery, receives a surprise visit from Juwon, who arrives alone and secretly hoping for a reunion. Back at home, Juwon’s father, Jung Jae, collapses from exhaustion, causing worry, especially for Haejun, who is shaken by the event. Determined to prevent future regrets, Haejun ultimately decides to take his father’s advice and plans to go to the U.S., leaving everyone with mixed emotions about what lies ahead.

Episodes 7 and 8 of Family by Choice delve deeper into the emotional turmoil of its characters, amplifying the complexity of their relationships as they navigate the tumultuous waters of love, loyalty, and familial bonds. The tension rises significantly when Haejun discovers that his mother had come to repay her debts but didn’t stay long enough to see him, leaving him with a mix of hurt and confusion. This revelation adds another layer to his already complicated feelings, particularly as he grapples with the impending CSAT exams.

The misunderstandings over the feelings between Sanha, Juwon, Haejun, and Dal create palpable tension, showing how unspoken emotions can complicate friendships. Viewers are left on edge as each character seems to misinterpret the others’ feelings, highlighting the intricacies of their bond. Haejun’s birth father’s unexpected attendance at his basketball game introduces additional pressures, suggesting that a potential move to the U.S. looms over Hae Jun, who must weigh this opportunity against the connections he’s built with his chosen family.

In episode 8, the stakes are raised further as Sanha takes on the responsibility of caring for his younger stepsister while his mother recuperates from surgery. Juwon’s surprise visit to him is both heartwarming and heartbreaking, as it shows their bond amid the chaos that envelops them. Further, the gravity of Jung Jae’s collapse from exhaustion adds urgency to Haejun’s decision-making, culminating in his determination to leave for the U.S. to pursue his studies, despite the emotional fallout it may cause.

Amidst the twisting lives of the lead protagonists, the vibrant rooftop party scene, celebrating the completion of the CSAT, contrasts with the emotional weight of the episodes, reminding viewers that moments of joy can exist alongside heartache. As relationships evolve, fans are left eagerly anticipating how Sanha, Juwon, and Haejun will navigate these turbulent waters.

As the story unfolds, viewers are drawn deeper into the complexities of the characters’ lives. Juwon’s feelings for Sanha are complicated by his growing distance, while Park Dal's one-sided love for Haejun adds to the mix, creating a rich tapestry of intertwined relationships. The emotional stakes reach a crescendo, making audiences ponder whether these childhood friends can truly mend their broken bonds.

With each episode, Family by Choice beautifully illustrates the power of love and the significance of chosen families, capturing the essence of healing, growth, and the complexities of human connection.

