Ji Chang Wook shares how working with Gangnam B-side co-star BIBI felt more natural after The Worst of Evil

Gangnam B-Side is a new South Korean crime-thriller series that was released on November 6, 2024. Starring Ji Chang Wook in the lead role, popular singer BIBI also joins the cast list. However, Ji Chang Wook reveals that working with the singer for the second time following The Worst of Evil felt more comfortable.

On November 27, 2024, the South Korean outlet News1 revealed an exclusive interview with Ji Chang Wook and talked immensely about his newest series, Gangnam B-side. reflected on working with BIBI for the second time, comparing their collaboration in The Worst of Evil to their latest project.

The actor shared that his dynamic with BIBI hadn’t drastically changed, nor had they suddenly grown exceptionally close, but there was a noticeable sense of familiarity and comfort when they reunited. While he felt at ease, he wondered if BIBI might have been less so. However, he believed she likely felt more comfortable this time compared to their previous work together.

Moreover, Ji Chang Wook described BIBI as someone surprisingly reserved and very polite, qualities that intrigued him. He praised her portrayal of Jae Hui, recalling how her fresh and striking approach left a strong impression from the start. Her unique and enjoyable expressions added depth to her character.

The plot of the show follows a disgraced detective who is drawn back into action when his daughter’s friend becomes the latest woman to disappear in Seoul’s trendy Gangnam district. As he investigates, he uncovers a web of vice, drugs, and corruption, exposing a dark secret that could bring down some of the city's most powerful elites.

The cast of the show is led by Ji Chang Wook, who is known for his role in several series such as K2, Suspicious Partner, The Worst of Evil, and more. The rest of the cast of the show includes BIBI, Jo Woo Jin, Ha Yoon Kyung, Jeong Jae Kwang, Eum Moon Suk, Oh Ye Ju, Seo Tae Woong, and more.

Directed by Park Noo Ri and produced by Han Jae Deok, the series was selected to be screened at the 29th Busan Film Festival along with Hellbound Season 2, Dongjae, the Good, or the Bastard. The show is currently available for streaming on Disney+, with all 8 episodes now accessible.