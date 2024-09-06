Ji Chang Wook 'steals' fan's notebook after signing it at event; management issues official notice to locate them

Ji Chang Wook, the popular South Korean actor has made everyone laugh out loud for his recent hilarious mistake. In one of the official schedules for the promotion of his project, he accidentally took a signed autograph with him instead of returning it back to the fan. Following the incident, Ji Chang Wook’s company is looking for the notebook’s owner tirelessly.

On August 7, 2024, Ji Chang Wook attended a stage greeting event for his newly released movie Revolver. As he interacted with fans, taking pictures and signing autographs, he appeared caught up in the overwhelming attention. In the midst of the excitement, he accidentally handed the marker back to a fan but mistakenly took their notebook with him. Despite the fan's attempts to retrieve it, she was unable to get her notebook back at the time.

The humorous clip quickly went viral, with fans laughing at the actor’s mix-up. In response, Ji Chang Wook’s agency, Spring Company, issued an official notice to locate the notebook’s owner, urging them to come forward and reclaim it. Thankfully, the fan was eventually found, and the autograph was safely returned to its rightful owner.

Ji Chan Wook, known for his phenomenal acting abilities, has appeared in various critically acclaimed K-dramas such as Warrior Baek Dong-soo, Empress Ki, Healer, The K2, Suspicious Partner, Melting Me Softly, Backstreet Rookie, Lovestruck in the City, The Sound of Magic, If You Wish Upon Me, The Worst of Evil, Welcome to Samdal-ri and more.

Advertisement

Moreover, the actor is currently appearing in The Queen Woo alongside Jeon Jong Seo, and Kim Mu Yeol in 2024. Additionally, he is also set to star in the K-drama Sculpture City alongside EXO’s D.O. and the filming has officially begun.

In Revolver, Ji Chang Wook plays the role of the main antagonist starring alongside Jeon Do Yeon and Lim Ji Yeon. He is also confirmed to appear in Disney’s original series Gangnam B-Side, to be released later this year. Not just movies and K-dramas but the actor also starred in a variety show titled My Name is Gabriel.