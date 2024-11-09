Ji Chang Wook’s Gangnam B-side ranks 9 on TOP TV Shows list worldwide on November 8

Gangnam B-Side is a new South Korean crime-thriller series that was released on November 6, 2024. Starring Ji Chang Wook in the lead role, popular singer BIBI also joins the cast list. Soon after the show’s premiere, it managed to garner massive views on the Disney+ streaming platform.

On November 9, 2024, Flixpatrol released the stats of the most-watched shows of the previous day on the Disney+ streaming platform. On the top 10 list, Gangnam B-side managed to rank 9, surpassing Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. Agatha All Along tops the list alongside The Old Man, Grotesquerie, and more. Furthermore, Gangnam B-side topped the TV show list in seven different countries, including Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Malta, and Greece.

Gangnam B-side is the only K-drama after Han Hyo Joo’s moving to grab a spot on Disney’s top 10 list. The plot of the show follows a disgraced detective who is drawn back into action when his daughter’s friend becomes the latest woman to disappear in Seoul’s trendy Gangnam district. As he investigates, he uncovers a web of vice, drugs, and corruption, exposing a dark secret that could bring down some of the city's most powerful elites.

The cast of the show is led by Ji Chang Wook, who is known for his role in several series such as K2, Suspicious Partner, The Worst of Evil, and more. The rest of the cast of the show includes BIBI, Jo Woo Jin, Ha Yoon Kyung, Jeong Jae Kwang, Eum Moon Suk, Oh Ye Ju, Seo Tae Woong, and more. Directed by Park Noo Ri and produced by Han Jae Deok, the series was selected to be screened at the 29th Busan Film Festival along with Hellbound Season 2, Dongjae, the Good, or the Bastard.

Every new episode of the show will be released every Wednesday at 12 AM Pacific time.