Ji Sung and Jeon Mi Do have blinding secrets in upcoming crime thriller Connection; check latest posters

Connection is an upcoming crime thriller K-drama that has grabbed fans' attention. After bringing the fun crime comedy Flex X Cop, SBS is bringing a new thriller but with a more serious tone.

Ji Sung and Jeon Mi Do take the lead roles in the thriller. They both lead lives laden with secrets that can upend their lives. Fans are excited to see how they will connect with each other.

Connection character poster unveiled; Ji Sung and Jeon Mi Do are linked by their hidden lives

Connection is an upcoming drama from SBS that follows the story of an ace detective and a reporter who hide deafening secrets. The crime thriller has revealed its character poster throwing light on the leads and their two-faced realities.

In the first poster, we see Ji Sung as he takes on the role of Jang Jae Kyung. He is the top detective in the narcotics team at Anhyeon Police Station. The poster ingeniously made works as if looking through a glass into different worlds.

At the top, he is the respectable detective who is looked upon with awe by his juniors and trusted by seniors. However, at the bottom Ji Sung is disheveled and anxious showing his ugly hidden face. His eyes are red and his expression is tense. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Ji Sung as Jang Jae Kyung has grown an addiction to drugs ironically when he works as a narcotics detective. A truly genius touch to the character. The poster reads ‘I am a drug-catching detective’ beside the honorable Jang Jae Kyung. At the bottom, it says ‘Not a detective who does drugs’ beside the questionable drug addict Jang Jae Kyung.

While Jeon Mi Do fills in the shoes of a news reporter Oh Yoon Jin who works at Anhyun Economic Daily. She is a strong woman who does not think twice before speaking her mind. She had been fired from her previous job unfairly.

Like the other poster, she has two sides to her true self too. Oh Yoon Jin is a smiling reporter at the top of the poster while her hidden self at the bottom stares at you with tension.

The poster reads ‘It’s the major league over here’ depicting her competitive economic news line. At the bottom it says ‘But this life is always minor’ which raises a question as to what values she adheres to. The posters raise intrigue among fans as to what their characters will hold in the future.

More about Connection

Connection will follow the story of Jang Jae Kyung who was forcibly made addicted to drugs but when his friend dies, he takes it as a clue. He embarks on the journey to unravel the connections between them and their 20-year-old crooked friendship.

Connection is set to premiere on SBS TV on May 24, 2024, and will air every Friday and Saturday at 10 PM KST.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat