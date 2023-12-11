Ji Sung and Jeon Mi Do confirmed to star in upcoming thriller K-drama Connection

Ji Sung and Jeon Do Mi are set to star in a new drama. On December 11, SBS made an exciting announcement confirming Ji Sung and Jeon Mi Do as the lead actors for the upcoming drama Connection (literal title). The news comes after previous discussions, and the duo has now officially accepted their roles in the thriller project.

About Connection

Connection is set to be a crime investigation thriller drama that delves into the complexities of a distorted friendship. The narrative follows the investigation into the death of a high school friend who left behind a substantial 5 billion won (approximately $3.7 million) in insurance. The drama will explore the dynamics of complex relationships and trust as the plot unfolds.

Director Lee Tae Gon and writer Lee Hyun, known for their collaboration on JTBC's Diary of a Prosecutor, will join forces once again for this project. Scheduled to air in 2024, Connection is poised to offer viewers a gripping and suspenseful storyline within the genre of crime and investigation, with Ji Sung and Jeon Mi Do as leads.

More about lead characters of Connection- Ji Sung and Jeon Mi Do

Ji Sung is set to portray the character of Inspector Jang Jae Kyung in Connection. He will be taking on the role of a dedicated narcotics team inspector at Anhyun Police Station.

Jang Jae Kyung is described as someone who commands respect from his juniors and has earned the trust of his seniors within the police force. To maintain his professional integrity, Jang Jae Kyung keeps a considerable distance from friends and family, ensuring that he exposes no vulnerabilities and consistently adheres to his principles in his line of work. Ji Sung, known for his versatile acting skills and previous roles in dark dramas, is anticipated to bring depth and authenticity to the character of Jang Jae Kyung.

In Connection, Jeon Mi Do is set to take on the role of Oh Yoon Jin, a bold and outspoken reporter working in the social affairs department of Anhyun Economic Daily. Characterized as someone with a strong sense of justice, Oh Yoon Jin faced unjust dismissal from her previous job due to her inability to turn a blind eye to injustice. Upon returning to the city of Anhyun, she decides to embrace the role of a strong reporter, valuing friendship as currency.

The production team of Connection expressed confidence that Ji Sung and Jeon Mi Do will greatly contribute to the overall excellence of the drama with their exceptional acting abilities. They urged viewers to anticipate the performances of Ji Sung and Jeon Mi Do in Connection, emphasizing that the drama will be a significant milestone in Korean genre content by tackling serious issues. Connection is all set for a global premiere in the first half of 2024.

