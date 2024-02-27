Happy Ji Sung Day: Kill Me Heal Me, The Devil Judge, more; Top unconventional roles by K-drama star to check out

Ji Sung, born as Kwak Tae Geun on February 27, 1977, is a highly acclaimed South Korean actor known for his exceptional talent and versatility. He effortlessly embodies the essence of each character he portrays.

Ji Sung is not only a gifted actor but also a generous one, often enhancing the performances of his fellow actors. Moreover, he maintains a remarkable consistency in his acting, delivering strong performances even in less stellar dramas. Renowned for his versatility and willingness to take on unconventional roles, each of Ji Sung's K-dramas presents a unique and compelling storyline. I was captivated by all his performances, with Kill Me Heal Me being a standout example of his remarkable talent. On the occasion of Ji Sung turning 47, let’s take a look at some of his most versatile roles.

Kill Me Heal Me

Kill Me, Heal Me revolves around Cha Do Hyun (portrayed by Ji Sung), a wealthy man grappling with multiple personality disorders stemming from childhood trauma. With seven distinct personalities, including one who falls for the female lead, Oh Ri Jin (played by Hwang Jung Eum), the drama offers a captivating storyline and strong chemistry among the main cast.

Ji Sung's exceptional performance stands as the cornerstone of the drama's success. What drew us the most to this K-drama is his ability to fully embody each character, seamlessly transitioning between them, which is what elevated the show to its hit status. I was especially blown away by Ji Sung’s portrayal of the seven personalities which deserves high praise and definitely a standing ovation.

The Devil Judge

In a dystopian world consumed by hate and chaos, power-hungry politicians and mercenaries prey on vulnerable citizens. Enters Kang Yo Han (Ji Sung), a ruthless and cunning judge who orchestrates live courtroom trials to mercilessly punish the corrupt based on public votes. He's an extremist, making his own rules and settling scores according to his own code. Kang Yo Han becomes a polarizing figure, hailed as a national hero for urging people to exercise their democratic rights.

Amidst this turmoil, Kim Ga On (GOT7's Jinyoung), a compassionate and optimistic rookie judge with a troubled past, finds himself at odds with Yo Han. Despite their conflicting ideologies, Ga On remains uncorrupted by the world's harsh realities. Yo Han recognizes Ga On's potential and endeavors to open his eyes to the injustices around them. What drew us to watching The Devil Judge is Ji Sung’s ability to play a character like Yo Han so well, proving he is such a versatile star.

Familiar Wife

Cha Joo Hyuk (Ji Sung) is a bank employee happily married to Seo Woo Jin (Han Ji Min) for five years. But one day, a strange incident changes everything. Joo Hyuk's decision sends his life and those around him into turmoil. Suddenly, his life with Woo Jin and his best friend, Yoon Joong Hoo, vanishes, and he finds himself in an entirely new reality. As he navigates this unfamiliar terrain how will the presence of his first love, Lee Hye Won affect his choices? Can Joo Hyuk ever reclaim his old life? Or will his choices completely lead him into a new one?

This drama presents a captivating mix of entertainment, light fantasy, and deep life lessons. Initially, for us the main couple did not seem ideal, leading us to wonder if it was best that they broke up. However, their journey of transformation and growth is what makes their evolution so satisfying. Through genuine, nuanced changes, we found ourselves rooting for their second chance at love in the end.

Doctor John

Doctor John follows the journey of Cha Yo Han (Ji Sung), a brilliant anesthesiologist renowned as Dr. 10 Seconds for his swift diagnosis. However, he faces a conviction for medical malpractice. Returning to the same hospital where he once earned admiration, Yo Han grapples with his past while navigating his unique condition, CIPA, which renders him unable to feel pain or temperature. Despite this, he remains sensitive to others' suffering, serving as a source of relief as an anesthesiologist.

What stood out to us is how the drama excels in handling the sensitive topic of euthanasia, providing insight from both patients and their guardians. It sheds light on the emotional investment doctors have in their patients' lives. Ji Sung delivers a flawless portrayal of Dr. Cha, embodying empathy and serving as a mentor and friend to those around him.

Defendant

Defendant follows Park Jung Woo (Ji Sung), a prosecutor at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office who wakes up one day to find himself on death row, suffering from temporary amnesia with no recollection of how he ended up in prison. Determined to reclaim his life and clear his name, Jung Woo struggles to recover his lost memories.

In one of his most remarkable performances, Ji Sung delivers a tour de force portrayal that earned him the prestigious Daesang at the 2017 SBS Drama Awards. He fully immerses himself in the role, even undergoing significant physical transformation by losing weight to depict the harrowing reality of a man facing imminent execution. Drawing from his own experiences as a new father, Ji Sung infuses Jung Woo with raw emotion as he desperately searches for his missing child.

Despite the painful challenges Jung Woo faces, including beatings, torture, and suicide attempts, for us the drama ultimately triumphs as an epitome of hope, camaraderie, and unwavering determination. It's a story that resonates long after its conclusion, enriched by Ji Sung's power-packed performance.

