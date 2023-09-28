Will Ji Sung and Lee Bo Young pair up again for K-drama? Here's what the couple has to say

Ji Sung known for K-dramas like The Devil Judge and Agency's star Lee Bo Young, esteemed actors in the K-drama industry, are widely recognized and celebrated. In a recent interview with Allure magazine, the couple opened up about their relationship. The interview wasn't limited to their personal lives; they graciously responded to questions from fans, addressing issues that resonate with the audience, as well as delving into hot trending topics. Among the inquiries posed, one noteworthy question centered on the possibility of the duo collaborating on a project together in the future.

Ji Sung and Lee Bo Young talk about working together

Ji Sung and Lee Bo Young, both powerhouse actors in the K-drama industry, offered an endearing response when asked about the possibility of working together in a K-drama in the future during their recent interview. The actors had worked together in Save the Last Dance for Me where the couple met for the first time. When asked if they would collaborate again in future for a project, Lee Bo Young expressed that if the script is compelling, there's no reason not to consider it. However, she playfully added that she might find it challenging to concentrate on her acting while looking at Ji Sung, showcasing the delightful affection between the couple even after more than a decade of marriage.

Ji Sung chimed in, sharing that when they pondered potential projects, they couldn't come up with any solid ideas. Lee Bo Young joined in, mentioning that the prospect might just leave them feeling awkward and distracted. Ji Sung jokingly suggested that he might not get embarrassed, but Lee Bo Young interjected, affirming that she definitely would. To conclude, Ji Sung playfully suggested that it could be fun to act together, but Lee Bo Young promptly vetoed the idea, moving on to the next question. Fans appreciate how the couple continues to radiate the charm of newlyweds, maintaining a special chemistry even after a decade of marriage and wish to see them together in a K-drama someday.

More about the couple Ji Sung and Lee Bo Young

Actress Lee Bo Young and actor Ji Sung first crossed paths on the set of the 2004 TV series Save the Last Dance for Me, and their relationship was confirmed in 2007. The journey to the next chapter began to unfold when, on August 2, 2013, they shared the joyous news of their engagement through heartfelt handwritten letters on their official fan sites.

The union of Lee Bo Young and Ji Sung took place at Aston House, W Seoul Walkerhill Hotel, on September 27, 2013, marking the beginning of their married life. The family expanded with the arrival of their first child, a daughter named Kwak Ji Yoo, born on June 13, 2015. Later, on February 5, 2019, they welcomed their second child, a son named Kwak Woo Sung, completing their heartwarming family.

