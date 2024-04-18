Ji Sung, Jeon Mi Do, Kwon Yul, more join new crime thriller Connection’s first script reading; see photos
Ji Sung and Jeon Mi Do starrer upcoming crime thriller drama Connection held its first script read recently. Read on to check out all the photos released from the session.
Ji Sung, Jeon Mi Do, Kwon Yul, Kim Kyung Nam, and more stars have been confirmed to appear in the upcoming crime thriller drama Connection. The story of this drama will revolve around the narcotic department of Anhyeon Police Station. The first script reading session for the drama was recently held, igniting expectations for an exhilarating performance by the star-studded cast.
Ji Sung and Jeon Mi Do join Connection's first script reading session along with other cast members
On April 18, SBS took to their social media handles and shared glimpses from Connection’s first table read. “The birth of a well-made genre of narrative”, the caption for the post read, sparking intrigue amongst K-drama watchers.
The script reading session was joined by all the main actors including Ji Sung, Jeon Mi Do, Kwon Yul, Kim Kyung Nam, and Jeong Soon Woon. The whole cast seemed to be completely immersed in their characters, radiating the utmost passion for the upcoming drama.
Check out below the photos from Connection’s first table read:
Know all about upcoming drama Connection; cast, crew, plot, and more
Connection is an upcoming crime investigation drama that will revolve around Jang Jae Kyung, a well-respected detective from the narcotic department of Anhyeon Police Station. His life derails when he faces the death of a friend, with whom he has shared a somewhat distorted relationship for the last 20 years. While investigating his death, in a shocking turn of events he gets addicted to illicit medications.
Ji Sung, known for Kill Me, Heal Me (2015), Familiar Wife (2018), The Devil Judge (2021), and more K-drams will take on the role of Jang Jae Kyung.
Hospital Playlist actress Jeon Mi Do will transform into Oh Yun Jin, a reporter with extreme confidence and fierceness. Kwon Yul from the 2021 drama Dali & Cocky Prince will portray the role of Park Tae Jin, a sharp-witted prosecutor in the Anhyeon branch office.
Furthermore, Prison Playbook actor Kim Kyung Nam will play Won Jong Soo, an antagonist character, who is the vice president of a powerful corporate group. Lastly, Jeon Soon Won from The Silent Sea is scheduled to appear as Heo Joo Song, the CEO of Two Star Holdings. His character is expected to add charm to the narrative.
Connection will be helmed by director Kim Moon Kyo, who previously directed the Netflix drama Trolley. The screenplay has been penned by writer Lee Hyun, who also worked on the script for the 2019 drama Diary of a Prosecutor.
Expectations are rising to witness groundbreaking work from this talented partnership. This upcoming crime thriller Connection is scheduled to premiere in May as the SBS network’s Friday-Saturday drama.
