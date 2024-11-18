Jin reveals BTS members ‘talk about military all day’ in groupchat’; teams up with J-Hope to tease them

BTS’ Jin made his highly anticipated solo comeback with his first solo album, Happy, released on November 15, 2024. To celebrate, he held a special stage event for fans, performing new tracks from the record and engaging in heartfelt conversations with his supporters. During the event, Jin also gave fans a glimpse into the BTS members' group chat, sharing amusing anecdotes about their discussions.

On November 17, 2024, BTS’ Jin took to the stage to interact with his fans following the release of his debut solo album, Happy. However, shared a lighthearted moment about the BTS group chat, revealing that the members often discuss military life endlessly. Amused by the nonstop chatter, Jin joked and decided to team up with J-Hope to tease them. He asked, "Hey Hope-ah, how are you feeling?" to which J-Hope humorously replied, "I don't know what they're talking about, hyungnim!"

Jin was also joined by Red Velvet’s Wendy and came together to sing their latest track, Hearts on the Window. The record consists of a total of 6 songs, including Running Wild, I’ll Be There, Another Level, Until It Reaches You, and In Yearning/Longing. Moreover, the artist also showcased a glimpse of his creative side by designing the album cover himself for Happy. He also announced a fan meeting which will be held on November 24, 2024, at Lotte World Adventure Carousel.

Advertisement

Jin made his debut as a K-pop idol in 2013 through the K-pop group BTS alongside RM, J-Hope, Suga, V, Jungkook, and Jimin. The artist made his official solo debut with the single The Astronaut in 2022. Following his discharge from the military on June 13, 2024, the artist made his first public appearance to celebrate the 11th anniversary of the group as part of FESTA 2024 with his fans at Jamsil Arena.

Jin has also starred in his solo variety show, which is Run BTS’ spin-off show RUN JIN in collaboration with BIGHIT Music, where he will be seen doing various outdoor activities. He will also be guest-starring in the variety show KIAN's Bizarre B&B, scheduled to be released in 2025.

ALSO READ: ‘Only band I will be part of is BTS’: Jin refutes plans to launch own team and expresses desire to explore different styles as soloist