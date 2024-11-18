‘Only band I will be part of is BTS’: Jin refutes plans to launch own team and expresses desire to explore different styles as soloist

Jin, the oldest member of BTS, recently released his debut solo album titled Happy on November 15, 2024. However, in an interview, the artist was asked if he had any plans to form a rock band, and he shared that his roots lie with BTS. Although he is still open to trying new things and finding his unique sound as a solo artist.

On November 15, 2024, Billboard released an exclusive interview with BTS’ Jin for his latest solo album, Happy. The artist was asked if they had ever considered forming their own band or collaborating with a rock act as a side project. In response, they affirmed that BTS is, and always will be, the only band they are a part of. He said, “The only band I, now and forever, will be part of is BTS.” While he expressed a personal interest in band music and enjoyed exploring various styles as a solo artist, they made it clear that their roots and strongest connection to music remain with BTS.

The record consists of a total of 6 songs, including Running Wild, I’ll Be There, Another Level, Until It Reaches You, Heart on the Window, and In Yearning/Longing. Heart on the Window will be a collaboration track with Wendy of Red Velvet. Moreover, BTS’ Jin also showcased a glimpse of his creative side by designing the album cover himself for Happy. He also announced a fan meeting, which will be held on November 24, 2024, at Lotte World Adventure Carousel.

Jin made his debut as a K-pop idol in 2013 through the K-pop group BTS alongside RM, J-Hope, Suga, V, Jungkook, and Jimin. The artist made his official solo debut with the single The Astronaut in 2022. Following his discharge from the military on June 13, 2024, the artist made his first public appearance to celebrate the 11th anniversary of the group as part of FESTA 2024 with his fans at Jamsil Arena.

Jin has also starred in his solo variety show, which is Run BTS’ spin-off show RUN JIN in collaboration with BIGHIT Music, where he will be seen doing various outdoor activities. He will also be guest-starring in the variety show KIAN's Bizarre B&B, scheduled to be released in 2025.

