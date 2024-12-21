Ju Ji Hoon and Park Bo Young’s Light Shop becomes most-watched Korean show on Disney Plus in 2024; following Moving

Light Shop is a new South Korean series that premiered on December 3, 2024. Starring Ju Ji Hoon in the lead role alongside Park Bo Young, the story is unique and introduces a fresh concept in the world of K-dramas. The plot of the show surrounds a mysterious light shop where strange events start to occur. Moreover, the series has managed to become the most-watched show on Disney+ streaming platform.

On December 21, 2024, Light Shop set the record for the most-watched Korean original content released in 2024 within just 12 days of its debut. It also became the second most-watched Korean original series on Disney+ since the platform's launch. Even after the release of its final episode on December 18, 2024, the show continues to fuel binge-watching trends, with its popularity expected to extend through the end of 2024.

Light Shop has proven to be a massive hit, following in the footsteps of Moving, which was released in 2023. Moving is currently the Korean show with the most views on the Disney+ platform. Interestingly, both the series are written by Kang Full and is also based on the webtoons he previously authored.

The series tells the story of a diverse group of strangers, each grappling with the emotional weight of a devastating event from their past. Despite their efforts to continue living normal lives, they find themselves inexplicably drawn to a peculiar light shop tucked away at the end of a dark, eerie alley.

The shop, which seems almost otherworldly, is guarded by a reserved and enigmatic shopkeeper who watches over it with great care. As the characters delve deeper into the shop’s mysterious allure, they begin to suspect that it may hold the answers to the unresolved questions of their past as well as the key to shaping their present and future.

The K-drama is based on the popular webtoon Shop of the Lamp written by Kang Full. Apart from Ju Ji Hoon and Park Bo Young, the cast will also include Bae Sung Woo, Uhm Tae Goo, Kim Seol Hyun, Lee Jung Eun, Park Hyuk Kwon, Kim Min Ha, Kim Seon Hwa, and more.