Jun Ji Hyun and Kang Dong Won’s Tempest confirm full cast lineup; Oh Jung Se, Lee Mi Sook more to star in spy romance

Jun Ji Hyun and Kang Dong Won's upcoming spy romance drama Tempest's full cast lineup has been unveiled by Disney+ Korea. Apart from these two stars, Oh Jung Se, Lee Mi Sook, Yoo Jae Myung, Kim Hae Sook, Park Hae Joon, Joo Jong Hyuk, Lee Sang Hee, John Cho, and Won Ji An will be taking on some pivotal roles, adding depth to the story.

On November 28, Disney+ Korea announced the full cast lineup for Tempest. It is a spy romance drama that will depict the story of an immense case. Jun Ji Hyun will take on the role of Moon Ju. She is a diplomat who has gained the trust of the international community with her insightful actions and quick judgment. As the former ambassador of the United States, her fame travels beyond the border.

Kang Dong Won will star as San Ho, a mysterious former agent. Despite being an erstwhile top-tier international mercenary, her nationality and past are known to no one. These two people join hands to solve the case that has been bothering the international relationship.

Apart from them, Park Hae Soon will play Joon Ik, Moon Ju's husband, while Oh Jung Se will transform into his younger brother. Queen of Tears star Lee Mi Sook is set to embody Moon Ju's mother-in-law, Lim Ok Sun.

Advertisement

On the other hand, veteran actress Kim Hae Sook will personify the role of Chae Kyung Shin, the president of South Korea. Yoo Jae Myung will add intrigue to the story as the director of the National Intelligence Agency (NIS).

Actress Lee Sang Hee is set to play Yeo Mi Ji, Moon Ju's longtime assistant, while Joo Jung Hyuk will appear as Joon Ik's assistant Park Chang Hee. Won Ji Ahn will step into the shoes of a mysterious person named Kang Han Na, the only one who knows the former agent's nationality and secretive past.

Finally, Hollywood actor John Cho, known for his role in Star Trek, will make his Korean series debut with Tempest. He will play the role of the U.S. Deputy Secretary of State.

Are you excited?

ALSO READ: Kim Tae Ri tops November actor brand reputation rankings; Park Shin Hye and Jung Eun Chae closely follow