Kim Tae Ri tops November actor brand reputation rankings; Park Shin Hye and Jung Eun Chae closely follow
Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born actress Kim Tae Ri has swept up the top spot on the November actor brand reputation rankings. Park Shin Hye and Jung Eun Chae have bagged second and third spots.
Kim Tae Ri, who recently garnered explosive fame after starring in Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born, has topped this month's actor brand reputation rankings. Her co-star Jung Eun Chae bagged the third spot, while The Judge from Hell's Park Shin Hye landed in second. Among the top 30, Jung Hae In, Uhm Tae Goo, Ji Chang Wook, and more shining stars claimed some impressive spots.
On November 28, the Korean Business Research Institute unveiled the actor brand reputation rankings for this month. The list was determined after a thorough analysis of participation, media coverage, community indexes, and interaction of 100 actors who appeared in dramas, films, and OTT content between October 27 and November 27.
Kim Tae Ri has bagged the lead spot with a brand reputation index of 8,274,222. She recently starred as the protagonist in tvN's Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born, garnering global praise with her organic performance.
On the other hand, Park Shin Hye jumped to second place, enjoying a 5,610,087 brand reputation index for November. She recently starred in a fantasy drama, The Judge from Hell, showing her diverse range of acting skills.
Meanwhile, Jung Eun Chae landed in third with a brand reputation index of 4,782,2313. She also starred in the main role in Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born. Her on-screen synergy with Kim Tae Ri received much recognition.
Jung Hae In, who rose to wild fame with his recent lead role in Love Next Door, claimed the fourth spot with a 3,963,875 brand reputation index. Finally, Uhm Tae Goo took fifth place with a score of 3,785,075.
Check the top 30 here:
- Kim Tae Ri
- Park Shin Hye
- Jung Eun Chae
- Jung Hae In
- Um Tae Goo
- Lee Se Young
- Song Seung Heon
- Cha Seung Won
- Lee Soon Jae
- Shin Ye Eun
- Kim Nam Gil
- Woo Do Hwan
- Kim So Yeon
- Ryu Seung Ryong
- Ma Dong Seok
- Ji Chang Wook
- Gong Yoo
- Go Yoon Jung
- Shin Hae Sun
- Chae Won Bin
- Lee Jin Uk
- Yeon Woo Jin
- Yoo Hae Jin
- Lee Ha Nee
- Lee Jung Jae
- Son Suk Ku
- Hwang In Youp
- Sung Joon
- Go Soo
- Kim Jae Young
