Happy Jun Ji Hyun Day: Revisiting Hallyu star’s 6 iconic roles in My Love from the Star, The Legend of the Blue Sea, and more

From action adventure to tear-jerking romance, Jun Ji Hyun is the queen of all genres. Having risen to explore popularity with My Sassy Girl (2001), she continued to establish herself as one of the top Korean actresses of her generation. However, despite the fame, she also continued to choose her projects very carefully, prioritizing quality over quantity.

Jun Ji Hyun's 6 iconic roles in popular K-dramas and movies

With My Love from the Star, The Legend of the Blue Sea, The Thieves, and more popular works, Jun Ji Hyun rose to become a Hallyu star whose fame transcends borders. As the actress turns 43 today, let’s have a closer look at some of her iconic roles.

1. My Love from the Star

When the drama first came out, it almost became a global event, breaking viewership records left and right. Jun Ji Hyun plays the role of Cheon Song Yi, a top actress like her but with an overconfident personality.

Although she appears to be someone full of herself, in reality, she actually has a very caring heart that aches for those close to her.

One day, Cheon Song Yi comes across a very handsome man named Do Min Joon (Kim Soo Hyun), who has no idea about her. Things take a swift turn when she discovers that he is not from this world. He came to the earth years ago from a distant planet and has been stranded here ever since. The drama features a heartfelt and bittersweet romance storyline between Jun Ji Hyun and Kim Soo Hyun that is sure to leave a lasting impression.

2. The Legend of the Blue Sea

Jun Ji Hyun is truly the queen of the fantasy genre. In this rom-com, she transforms into a mermaid who accidentally crosses paths with a charming con man named Heo Joon Jae (played by Lee Min Ho).

After meeting him in Spain, she grows fond of him and travels to Seoul to find him. Gradually, romance blooms between the two, taking viewers back to a different century, where their connection first began.

Lee Min Ho and Jun Ji Hyun’s chemistry is bound to make your heart flutter. The drama also features other talents like Shin Hye Sun, GOT7’s Jinyoung, and more.

3. The Thieves

A year before My Love from the Star came out, Jun Ji Hyun and Kim Soo Hyun were seen together in the box-office hit action movie The Thieves. Considered a classic, this film captured a badass Jun Ji Hyun. The story of The Thieves revolves around a team of six, who gather to plan their next heist. They head to Hong Kong with the intention of robbing a casino of expensive diamonds.

However, when they have to welcome new members to the team, their scheme faces difficulties. No longer able to trust each other, the heist becomes a play of wit and patience. Apart from Jun Ji Hyun and Kim Soo Hyun, this high-grossing film also features Lee Jung Jae, Kim Yoon Seok, Kim Hye Soo, and more talents.

4. My Sassy Girl

My Sassy Girl helped Jun Ji Hyun land a solid foot in the Korean entertainment industry. The romantic-comedy follows Gyeon Woo (Played by Cha Tae Hyun), an engineering student who stumbles upon a drunk girl outside of the train station one day. Although, she throws up and faints, he can’t help but feel attracted to her as she is exactly her ‘ideal type’.

Their brief interaction event sends him to jail for a night, but Gyeon Woo stands firm in his decision to pursue her. The movie shows a beautiful love story combined with humor, which is perfect for a light-watching session.

5. Kingdom: Ashin of the North

Ashin is by far one of the most-praised Jun Ji Hyun roles. For the Netflix zombie drama spin-off, she decided to take on this warrior character with so many intricate layers and complexity that it took a whole film to unfold.

Ashin of the North is actually a prequel to the series, unraveling how the Joseon kingdom suffered a massive zombie outbreak. Ashin is an antagonist, but not your regular villain. While many of our actions can be deemed as cruel, they are justified through the suffering she has gone through.

Jun Ji Hyun as a vengeance-driven skilled archer is truly a treat to the eyes.

6. Il Mare

In this 2000 film, Jun Ji Hyun plays Eun Joo, a woman planning to move out of her house in a seaside village. Before moving places, she leaves a note saying that the person who takes over next should forward her mail to her new address.

However, things get complicated when Sung Hyun (played by Lee Jung Jae), mysteriously reads about the note two years before it was supposed to be left by Eun Joo. As it turns out, the mailbox is a communication platform between times. After discovering the two start using it and slowly form an unforegable bond.

One thing noticeable about Jun Ji Hyun is, she likes to collaborate with her co-stars again and again. She is also someone entirely secure in her skills and isn’t scared of being outshined by others or vice versa. As the actress turns one year wiser today, we as her fans look forward to many more iconic roles from here.

A very happy birthday to Jun Ji Hyun!