Jun Ji Hyun in discussions to lead new zombie movie Grove by Train to Busan director Yeon Sang Ho; report

Jun Ju Hyun, the popular South Korean actress will be returning to the screens soon with a brand new series. However, recent reports have been suggesting that the artist is also in talks to star in a zombie movie directed by Train to Busan director Yeon Sang Ho, Grove.

On October 29, 2024, the South Korean news outlet SPOTV News reported that Jun Ji Hyun is currently in discussions to take on the lead role in director Yeon Sang Ho’s new film, Grove. The title Grove refers to a group of similar organisms living collectively, working together by sharing tasks and responsibilities. The film is anticipated to expand Yeon Sang Ho’s well-established zombie universe, which has garnered international acclaim for its unique storytelling and cultural impact.

Director Yeon Sang Ho has built a solid reputation as a trailblazer in the K-zombie scene with works like Train to Busan, Peninsula, and the animated prequel Seoul Station. Fans are curious to see how Grove will build upon the intricate zombie lore the creator has already developed and what new twists the film will introduce. With Yeon at the helm, expectations are high for the new narrative that the film will bring to the zombie genre.

Currently, Jun Ji Hyun is busy filming for her upcoming K-drama series titled Polaris/ Tempest to be released in 2025. Directed by Kim Hee Won and Heo Myung Haeng and written by Jung Seo Kyung, the actress will be sharing the screen with Kang Dong Won, Oh Jung Se, and John Cho among others. Despite being busy Jun Ji Hyun is expected to maintain her packed schedule by adding Grove to her lineup.

Previously, the actress has already proven her prowess in the zombie genre with her compelling appearance in Kingdom: Ashin of the North in 2021, where she left a lasting impact on global audiences with a brief but powerful performance. Grove is generating significant buzz among fans and industry watchers. The film is being prepared for a theatrical release and is expected to begin production in the first half of 2025, with casting currently in progress.