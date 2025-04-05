KISS OF LIFE's popularity declines as 200,000 fans unfollow in two days after racism controversy; know what happened

K-pop group KISS OF LIFE is facing serious backlash after a birthday livestream for member Julie sparked outrage among fans and netizens. The theme of the live stream, described by the group as “old-school hip-hop vibes,” led to big accusations that the members have disrespected other cultures and have dragged racial insensitivity. Members wore styles which are associated with Black and Latino communities. Belle, in particular, caught criticism for dressing in Cholo-inspired fashion and calling herself “Taco Belle.”

The fallout has been significant. KISS OF LIFE experienced a rapid and visible drop in followers across their social media platforms. On TikTok, they lost at least 100,000 followers, and their Instagram also saw a sharp decline. KISS OF LIFE lost 8,000 YouTube subscribers and 78,438 Instagram followers in two days following backlash over the livestream controversy.

In addition, several fan accounts—once dedicated to promoting the group—have either gone inactive or been deleted entirely. The silence from the group following the apology has only made matters worse. Even though the group’s agency, S2 Entertainment, issued a lengthy apology on behalf of the members. They shared, "We would like to address the issues that emerged from the content uploaded on KISS OF LIFE’s official YouTube channel on April 2nd. We deeply apologize for causing discomfort to our viewers. The intention of the content was to celebrate hip hop culture, which has greatly influenced KISS OF LIFE’s music." But netizens are demanding that the members apologize directly. For now, KISS OF LIFE is still feeling the effects, and the road to rebuilding trust with fans looks difficult and uncertain.

Follower Loss Breakdown:

Instagram:

- April 3, 2025: −56,172 followers

- April 4, 2025: −22,266 followers

TikTok:

- April 3, 2025: −100,000 followers (estimate)

These losses reflect the ongoing damage to the group’s public image following the livestream controversy. Will group members Julie, Natty, Belle, and Haneul apologize?

