IU surprises When Life Gives You Tangerines co-star Shin Chae Rin with snack truck on her first day of filming; see pics

IU has always been known for her kindness and gentle nature toward her co-stars. Now, another story highlighting her generosity and warm heart has come to light, earning her even more admiration from fans. On April 3, 2025, the mother of child actress Shin Chae-rin shared a touching post about a surprise gift IU arranged during the filming of the upcoming Netflix series When Life Gives You Tangerines.

Advertisement

To celebrate Shin Chae Rin’s final day on set, IU sent a fish-shaped bread truck—a bungeoppang truck (red bean pastry snack). The gesture left everyone deeply moved. Shin Chae Rin plays the younger version of Yang Geum Myung, the eldest daughter of IU’s character, Oh Ae Sun.

Photos of the snack truck revealed IU’s sweet handwritten messages. One banner read, “Everyone’s beloved Shin Chae Rin. Chae Rin-ah, you’ve worked so hard. Thank you.” Another was directed at the crew: “To the aunties and uncles who ate bungeoppang today, please love Chae Rin even more.”

In her emotional post, Shin Chae Rin’s mother wrote, “It was my first time seeing a fish-shaped bread truck. IU didn’t even say a word—she just sent it. It was so overwhelming… I couldn’t help but cry.” She added, “We’ve received many generous gifts, but this exceeded all expectations. I’m speechless and endlessly grateful for how much IU and her mother love Chae Rin.” The heartfelt messages and thoughtful surprise created a lasting memory for everyone on set.

Advertisement

For those who may not know, IU stars alongside Park Bo Gum in When Life Gives You Tangerines, a coming-of-age drama set on Jeju Island. The story delves deep into the youth of Oh Ae Sun and Ywan Gwan Sik, exploring how they overcame life’s hardships and built a peaceful, fulfilling life—not just for themselves, but also for their children and grandchildren.

Shin Chae Rin played the younger version of Yang Geum-myung, who is the eldest daughter of IU’s character, Oh Ae Sun, in When Life Gives You Tangerines.