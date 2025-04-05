Box Office: With Salman Khan's Sikandar failing to grow from Friday on Saturday, audiences give their loud and clear verdict of total rejection

Sikandar directed by AR Murugadoss and starring Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna and others, has faced outright rejection at the box office. The movie opened with average collections in the vicinity of Rs 25 crore on Sunday and then observed slight growth on Eid. After a decline in collections from Eid on Bassi Eid, the movie has been showing huge and unprecedented drops. The film managed to net only Rs 2.75 crore on its first Friday and while a growth was expected for the festive-actioner on Saturday, that was not to be.

Sikandar has managed similar collections as Friday on Saturday and that is alarming. Even rejected movies gain from Friday on Saturday but here, that is not the case. One can argue that there was a little Eid effect there on Friday but that is too little to make a difference in the larger scheme of things. Regardless of how the film has been received, a growth on Saturday should have come.

The cumulative collections of Sikandar after week 1 (Sunday to Saturday) stand at Rs 89.25 crore. Assuming similar collections as Saturday on Sunday, the Salman-Rashmika movie will stand at Rs 92 crore after Sunday. There won't be much collections coming for Sikandar after Sunday and it is safe to say that the biggie will wind up its India net collections below Rs 100 crore. Considering the high average ticket prices, the total footfalls for the movie shall be less than 50 lakhs.

Sikandar got the widest ever release for a Hindi release and on top of that, it got a solo festive weekend to rake-in collections too. Without the festival boost or in a clash scenario, one cannot even imagine how tragic the film's result would be. The result already is poor but it could have been worse.

Sikandar has not even performed well internationally, with final collections expected to be in the vicinity of USD 6.5 million. Thus, the global collections of Sikandar will wind up under Rs 170 crore gross. For comparison, even Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan grossed Rs 175 crore worldwide, with a much more controlled budget and in a much more difficult theatrical market.

Introspection is required. The celebrated actor will have to get his choices right so that he can again become the darling of the masses that he once was. If you have watched Sikandar, what is your view on the movie and how do you see its box office collections?

