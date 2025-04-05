Prabhas X Sunny Deol: Ahead of Jaat release, Rebel star meets B’wood actor with Gopichandh Malineni calling them, ‘most powerful’
In recent pictures that surfaced on the internet, Prabhas and Sunny Deol appear together for a perfect photo moment ahead of Jaat’s release!
Jaat, starring Sunny Deol in the lead role, is all set to hit the big screens on April 10, 2025. Ahead of the movie’s release, Rebel Star Prabhas has paid a visit and met the Bollywood actor and director Gopichandh Malineni.
In a recent post on social media, director Gopichandh posted a series of pictures along with both the actors. The caption of the post read, “An unforgettable moment sharing some memorable moments with the coolest and most powerful stars, Sunny Deol sir and #Prabhas garu on the sets of our #JAAT. WORLDWIDE GRAND RELEASE ON APRIL 10TH.”
See the post here:
The movie Jaat, starring Sunny Deol in the lead role, is an upcoming Hindi-language action thriller written and directed by Gopichand Malineni in his Hindi debut. The film focuses on how a man arrives at a remote coastal village where a ruthless criminal, Ranatunga, terrorizes the locals.
To save the suffering people from tyranny, the man rises up to the challenge, facing any danger that comes across him with full grit and strength. With Sunny Deol in the lead, the movie features an ensemble cast of actors like Randeep Hooda, Regina Cassandra, Ayesha Khan, Saiyami Kher, Zarina Wahab, Bandhavi Sridhar, and many more in key roles.
The movie, bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, is musically crafted by Thaman S. The film also has Urvashi Rautela making a cameo appearance in a dance number.
On the other hand, Prabhas will next be hitting the big screens this year with his much-awaited horror romantic comedy flick The Raja Saab. The movie directed by Maruthi features the Rebel Star in dual roles, with Nidhhi Agerwal and Malavika Mohanan playing the love interests.
Initially slated to release on April 10, 2025, the film was later postponed due to pending post-production work.
Moreover, Prabhas also has a multitude of projects in his lineup, including the tentatively titled Fauji, Spirit with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the untitled Prasanth Varma movie, Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam, and more.
