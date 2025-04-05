A Minecraft Movie: Unfinished Version Leaks Online Due to Security Breach; Know What Happened Next

A Minecraft Movie faces a security breach! The unfinished and VFX-less version of Warner Bros./Legendary’s movie unexpectedly surfaced online. How? It wasn’t uploaded by a random user who recorded the film in the theater; rather, it was a serious security breach.

However, the situation is under control! Deadline reported that most of the links to the movie have been expunged by the studio. The links reportedly directed users to screenshots and footage from the Jared Hess-directed film on social media platforms.

Online piracy increased a lot during the 2019 pandemic, especially when theaters started reopening. Hence, the studio decided that simultaneous release of a movie in theaters and online was a bad idea.

A horrible example of a day-and-date release that went wrong was Disney’s Black Widow. The movie was released in theaters and was available for Paid Online Viewing (PVOD) at the same time. As a result, the producers faced a lot of piracy and loss of money both from theaters and online sales.

A similar situation occurred for films like Dune and Suicide Squad. Despite taking precautions and sticking to theatrical release, Warner Bros. had to deal with piracy issues. However, the outlet revealed that the movie’s leak did not impact its box office collection.

It could be because of the strict and quick action that was initiated to expunge the illegal pages. A Minecraft Movie was released in theaters on April 4, and the opening weekend collection remained intact despite the technical hiccup.

The movie adaptation of the beloved video game has been blowing away estimates. So far, it’s collected $110.7 million at the global box office and is still climbing. The studio estimated a stateside collection of $65 million, then upped it to $75 million.

Now it seems like the collection might hit the $135 million mark just from the US and Canada. The movie’s star-studded cast includes Jack Black, Jason Momoa, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks and Jennifer Coolidge.