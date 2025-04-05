Allu Arjun and Atlee's movie will feature Priyanka Chopra Jonas as female lead: REPORT

Allu Arjun is speculated to join hands with director Atlee soon, though official confirmation has not been made yet. Now, it seems that the makers have decided upon the movie’s leading lady.

According to a recent report by Let’s Cinema, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is being considered to play the female lead in the movie. However, nothing has been confirmed by the makers.

In an exclusive update by Pinkvilla, we learned that the Allu Arjun starrer with Atlee will be a “Parallel Universe” movie that will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures, with the former getting a massive paycheck.

As per ongoing reports, the upcoming film will have Allu Arjun playing dual roles as opposed to the earlier buzz of being a two-hero movie. However, the Pushpa actor’s team later confirmed that his film will only have Arjun in the lead role.

Coming to Allu Arjun's work front, the actor was last seen in the movie Pushpa 2: The Rule. The sequel film follows the life of Pushparaju, a red sandalwood smuggler, as he strengthens his empire while battling new rivals.

The movie stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, with Fahadh Faasil as the main antagonist. It also features Jagapathi Babu, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, and others in pivotal roles.

Additionally, Allu Arjun is expected to collaborate with director Trivikram Srinivas for their fourth film together, which is rumored to be a mythological venture. The actor is speculated to portray Lord Karthikeya from Hindu mythology.

In an interview with Naga Vamsi, the producer noted that Telugu cinema has largely moved away from such narratives and emphasized that this film will stand apart from traditional epics like the Ramayana and Mahabharata.

On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is playing a lead role in the upcoming flick tentatively titled SSMB29. The film starring Mahesh Babu is helmed by SS Rajamouli and touted to be a jungle adventure movie being made on a grand scale.

The film, which also has Prithviraj Sukumaran in a pivotal role, was exclusively reported by Pinkvilla to be released as a single film, opposing the initial idea of a two-parter.

