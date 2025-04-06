Hugh Grant Vents Out Over ‘Insulting’ Airport Encounter; Slams ‘Creepy’ Question Asked by Officer

Hugh Grant had an outburst on social media! The Notting Hill actor was unhappy with an “insulting” incident that happened to him, his wife Anna Eberstein, and their children at London’s Heathrow Airport on Friday, April 4.

The British actor took to X (formerly Twitter) to vent out his frustration over the encounter. “Just came through Heathrow with wife and children. We all have the same last name (Grant) on our passports,” he began.

Grant revealed that the immigration officer engaged in a candid chat with his kids and then asked them in a whisper whether the Heretic actor and his wife were their “mum and dad.” The English actor expressed his anger and displeasure over the situation.

He slammed the officers and the entire ordeal as “intrusive, insulting, and creepy.” He didn’t give further information on the encounter, and the representatives of Heathrow airport brushed off the topic when Page Six reached out for comment.

The spokesperson of the airport told the outlet that the employees Grant accused were Border Force officers. “They are not Heathrow staff, and the immigration halls are managed by Home Office/Border Force,” the rep added.

When the outlet tried contacting the Home Office, the governing agency in the UK that oversees policing, public safety, immigration and much more, they didn’t respond.

Grant shares son John, 12, and daughters Lulu, 9, and Blue, 6, with Eberstein whom he tied the knot to in 2018. The actor also shares two other kids, Tabitha, 13, and Felix, 11, with his ex Tinglan Hong.

Netizens reacted to Grant’s angry tweet and sided with the authorities for doing their jobs. Not creepy or intrusive if a child has been trafficked/kidnapped? Think bigger than the world revolving around you and yours,” one X user wrote.

“Perhaps instead of being offended like a Karen, you could reframe this to acknowledge that the question was asked to keep YOUR children safe,” another user reacted.