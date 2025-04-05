‘Mammootty sir was trapped…’: Alappuzha Gymkhana director Khalid Rahman recalls working on his 2nd movie with superstar

Alappuzha Gymkhana director Khalid Rahman, in an interview, recalled his experience working with Mammootty in Unda. The director revealed to Galatta Plus about the same and how he was narrating the film to the senior actor.

In the interview, Khalid Rahman said, “Mammukka is a very great guy; he’s always respectful towards us. Mammootty sir was actually trapped in Unda because everyone around him, including actors and technicians, was under the age of 30. He always looked like a poor fellow because he’s the only one who is an elder there.”

The director added how Mammootty always had to stoop down to their level when interacting with them. Khalid Rahman highlighted that the actor was always keen on not letting anyone feel intimidated by him because of his stature as a megastar.

With the director iterating that Mammootty made him comfortable as a filmmaker, Khalid Rahman further said, “Narrating a script to Mammukka was very easy for me.”

Coming to the director’s upcoming work, Khalid Rahman will be seen in the lead role for the movie Alappuzha Gymkhana. The film, which features Premalu fame Naslen in the lead role, is a coming-of-age sports comedy focusing on the story of a gang of students who are struggling to find a college.

In order to achieve the same, the students decide to learn boxing and use the sports quota to get into their desired college. How they manage to become boxers and what follows next is what makes the entirety of the film. The upcoming flick is slated to hit the big screens on April 10, 2025.

On the other hand, Mammootty is also set to hit the big screens this year with the movie Bazooka. The Deeno Dennis directorial game thriller features Gautham Vasudev Menon as a co-lead and will also be hitting the big screens on April 10. Furthermore, the actor will also be appearing in films like Kalamkaval and the tentatively titled MMMN.

