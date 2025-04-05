Kim Soo Hyun's crying face triggers meme frenzy while addressing Kim Sae Ron dating controversy: 'K-diddy is cooked'

What was meant to be an emotional and serious moment has now taken an unexpected and extremely meme-able turn. On March 31, 2025, actor Kim Soo Hyun broke down in tears during a press conference addressing allegations involving his late ex-girlfriend Kim Sae Ron, made by her family and the Garosero Institute YouTube channel. But instead of sympathy, the internet responded with... memes.

Advertisement

The Queen of Tears actor, known for his composed roles on screen, became visibly emotional as he asked for public understanding and denied the claims surrounding his alleged past relationship with Kim Sae Ron. However, within hours of the broadcast, screenshots of his tear-streaked face and dramatic expressions started circulating online with captions like 'me when there’s no more fries' and 'when the group chat turns on you,' and some say 'K-diddy is cooked.'

Netizens quickly crowned it a "meme fest," with TikTok edits, parody videos, and even AI voiceovers turning the heartfelt conference into a viral comedy special. While some fans defended his emotional honesty, others accused him of overacting, adding fuel to the meme fire.

As per Joongang, Kim Soo Hyun said, “Except for the fact that both of us were actors, our relationship was like any other ordinary couple," he stated. He further stated, "We dated with good feelings, and after some time, we broke up. After that, we couldn’t stay in touch the way we used to. Like any other couple, reaching out to an ex after a breakup is something one must approach with caution."

Advertisement

Kim Soo Hyun even refuted claims about his involvement in the 700 million KRW debt of 24-year-old Kim Sae Ron due to her DUI case in 2022.

Regardless of the truth behind the allegations, one thing is certain: Kim Soo-Hyun’s tears are trending—not for clarity or closure, but because the internet can’t resist a dramatic screenshot.

ALSO READ: Did Kim Soo Hyun wear wig at press conference on Kim Sae Ron row? Netizens point out THIS