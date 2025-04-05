A Minecraft Movie Day 2 India Box Office: Jason Momoa-starrer holds strong with Rs 2.5 crore on Saturday

A Minecraft Movie is quietly building its box office momentum in India. The video game adaptation earned an estimated Rs 2.5 crore on Day 2 in the country, bringing its total to Rs 4.25 crore since its April 4 debut. For a Hollywood title that is not a superhero outing, nor a James Cameron or Christopher Nolan venture, this is respectable.

Playing alongside local biggies like Salman Khan’s Sikandar and Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan, the film has carved a niche for itself. While the two Indian movies are performing well in their respective circuits, they aren’t directly influencing A Minecraft Movie’s business, whose appeal lies in its global brand recognition and youth-focused storytelling.

As mentioned earlier, in a market where a Western film without franchise backing or marquee directors often faces an uphill battle, A Minecraft Movie’s numbers become more impressive and noteworthy.

A Minecraft Movie India Box Office Day-wise Collection

Day Earnings (in Rs crore) Day 1 1.75 crore Day 2 2.5 crore Total 4.25 crore

For the uninitiated, directed by Jared Hess, A Minecraft Movie is a 2025 American fantasy adventure comedy based on Mojang Studios’ beloved 2011 sandbox game. The film stars Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, and Sebastian Hansen in primary roles. The plot follows four misfits getting transported to a strange cubic realm via a mysterious portal, where their survival depends on craftsmanship. Collaborating with expert crafter Steve, they navigate missions aimed at finding their way back home.

The movie’s road to the big screen was a long one, with Mojang Studios announcing its adaptation in 2014. After several changes in directors and screenwriters, the production finally began in New Zealand in April 2024 and wrapped by mid-year. It premiered in London on March 30 and released in the US alongside its India debut.

Despite delivering mixed reviews, critics couldn’t help but praise the cast’s performances, particularly Momoa and Black’s—and the film’s faithfulness to its source.

Whether A Minecraft Movie sustains its run amid the scattered response remains to be seen. But for now, it has definitely laid down a strong foundation in India and elsewhere.

