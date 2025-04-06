Tron Ares Trailer: Worlds Collide in Explosive First Look of Disney’s Sci-Fi Sequel; SEE Here

Ready? Because there’s no going back! That’s what the explosive new trailer of Tron Ares promises in the end. On Saturday, April 5, Disney dropped the long-awaited third installment of the Tron movie series after debuting it at CinemaCon that same day.

Jared Leto stars as a highly sophisticated Program, who’s sent “from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission,” as per the official synopsis. This movie follows the 1982 Disney sci-fi classic Tron and its 2010 follow-up movie Tron: Legacy.

Troy Ares will explore the AI and human interaction and the impact of ‘AI being’ on the world of the living. The trailer starts with news channels announcing a phenomenon in action–– “a motorcyclist exceeding speeds of 120 miles per hour.”

It’s made clear that the cyclists or bikers are not ordinary as a beam from the vehicle pierces a car into two halves. Soon enough, the apocalyptic AI beings become a nightmare for humans on earth. People try to escape as the technical and human world collide.

At the CinemaCon presentation, Leto revealed that he was obsessed with Tron as a kid. The Suicide Squad actor teased that the film was everything he hoped for and more.

“It had everything I wanted from a movie — action, adventure, and spandex — it took me to a world that I never knew,” he quipped. Leto promised that the sci-fi action would hit people right in the feels.

The actor further shared that it was important for him to create a vivid distinction between the real world and The Grid. He also commented on the original Nine Inch Nails music that the film contains.

Leto admitted that the band’s music and vibe blend perfectly into this new Tron world they created. Director Joachim Rønning also teased the movie, claiming it would be “more emotional” than expected.

Tron: Ares will be released in theaters on October 10, 2025.