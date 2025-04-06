Elton John Says He ‘Can’t See His Boys’ Due to Severe Eye Condition; Reflects on Fatherhood Amid Health Crisis

Elton John candidly revealed how his health condition impacted his life as a father of two! Speaking to The Times, the legendary musician said that his severe eye condition has restricted his eyesight, causing him stress while parenting.

“I can’t read. I can’t see my boys playing rugby and soccer, and it has been a very stressful time,” he told the outlet. The singer also added that since he soaks up his surroundings easily, the situation has been “distressing.”

John is a father to sons Zachary, 14, and Elijah, 12, whom he shares with husband David Furnish. Though life has been tough, he doesn’t forget to count his blessings. “I still have my wonderful family, and I can still see something out of here,” he added.

The Grammy winner didn’t let his ailment hold him back, as he released a new album with Brandi Carlile, Who Believes in Angels? "You say to yourself, just get on with it,” John remarked about the album title.

The singer first opened up about his eyesight loss in an Instagram post last year, revealing that it occurred after he contracted an infection. Speaking to Good Morning America that same year, the singer-songwriter revealed that he contracted the infection while spending the summers in France.

He told the outlet that he couldn’t see or watch “anything” at that point. He added that his left eye has not been the “greatest,” but he has taken the initiative to work on his condition and get it better.

In his latest documentary, Elton John: Never Too Late, the artist revealed that his sons fear for his death. “They think about my mortality. They worry about my mortality,” he said. Speaking to People magazine, Furnish, his husband, admitted that watching that scene back gave him anxiety.

“I don’t want to plant that seed in their mind,” Furnish told the outlet.