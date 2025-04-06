POLL Result: Out of Pushpa, KGF, and Baahubali, netizens feel THIS movie franchise is most exciting to watch

Film franchises have always been an entertaining factor and owing to this, we at Pinkvilla conducted a poll to see the audience's reaction to them. We had asked which movie franchise they consider to be the most exciting out of Pushpa, Baahubali, KGF, and Lucifer.

And now, the audience has given their verdict. They picked the KGF film franchise to be the most exciting one to watch among the options given.

See the poll result here:

The KGF film franchise features the tale of Rocky Bhai, played by actor Yash. The movie travels through the various accounts of the man who took on various challenges to become a powerful person, fulfilling his mother’s dream.

The two-part film franchise directed by Prashanth Neel took us on a thrilling and action-packed journey of the man and how he manages to overcome his enemies.

With Yash in the lead role, the movies featured an ensemble cast of actors like Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Achyuth Kumar, Anant Nag, and many more.

While KGF: Chapter 1 was released in theaters back in 2018, its follow-up sequel hit the big screens in 2022 and received a massive uproar from the audience.

The sequel flick had also teased the continuation of the story with a 3rd sequel titled KGF: Chapter 3 but an official update on the same is yet to come.

