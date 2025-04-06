10 Most Underrated Paul Rudd Movies to Add to Your Watchlist: The Fundamentals of Caring, Mute, And More

It is said that Paul Rudd doesn’t age. Well, neither do his movies. While we all have been enjoying his performances in the massive action franchise Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Ant-Man, it is without a doubt that the actor has delivered even great performances throughout his entire career.

Here are the most underrated movies that Paul Rudd has done.

Advertisement

The Fundamentals Of Caring

Release year: 2016

For the lovers of funny movies, this can be your perfect outing to watch this weekend. However, be ready for an emotional journey as well.

Clueless

Released year: 1995

Well, this one’s a classic, and on top of everything it also stars Alicia Silverstone. In this epic tale of a wealthy girl, Paul Rudd plays the character of Josh.

ALSO READ: 'Alive And Well': Alicia Silverstone Updates Alarmed Fans About Her Health After Eating Possibly Poisonous Fruit

All is bright

Release Year: 2013

Paul Rudd was seen playing the role of Rene in the 2013 Christmas-themed dramedy, a character who sells Christmas trees.

ALSO READ: Paul Rudd Reacts to Possible Avengers: Doomsday Update Post Casting Announcement: ‘It’s a Little Emasculating…’

The Cider House Rules

Release Date: 1999

This is surely a very different role that Paul Rudd has ever done. Get ready to have yourself amused as the movie even brings forth the talents of Tobey Maguire.

Our idiot brother

Release date: 2011

In this comedy outing, Paul Rudd is seen playing the character of Ned, who is an idealistic honest organic farmer and has great optimism.

Advertisement

Role Models

Release date: 2008

Talking about Paul Rudd’s funniest movies, this one is surely the one that each person should watch. This is a tale where Rudd struggles between jail time and community service.

Wanderlust

Release date: 2012

Catch Paul Rudd starring alongside Jennifer Anistona. The two actors share an excellent chemistry that is maintained all along the film.

The Catcher was a spy

Release date: 2018

The movie is based on a true story and revolves around Moed Berg, a professional baseball player.

Monsters Vs. Aliens

Release date: 2009

Monsters Vs. Aliens is one of the best-animated outings by Dreamworks. Here, Rudd gave his voice to the character of Derek Dietl.

Mute

Release date: 2018

A sci-fi noir showcases Paul Rudd as Cactus Bill, an AWOL military surgeon, who has now become a black-market doctor.

ALSO READ: Paul Rudd Says THIS Is Why He Has A Tough Time Accepting The Sexiest Man Alive Title; ‘I’m The Wrong Guy’