Mom’s Friend’s Son has finally revealed the cast lineup, and the fans are ecstatic about it. Earlier, it was revealed that Jung Hae In and Jung So Min would be the lead couple of the series. However, we also have the second couple of the show along with some of the big names in the industry, making it an expensive cast ensemble.

Mom's Friend's Son cast list revealed

On March 13, 2024, the entire cast list for the upcoming K-drama Mom’s Friend’s Son was dropped. It was already revealed earlier that Jung Hae In and Jung So Min will be leading the cast, who will also play the lead couple of the show. Later, Kim Ji Eun’s participation in the show was also announced, and she will be playing a vital role. However, Yoon Ji On will also be joining the cast list and will play Lim Ji Eun’s love interest.

In addition, the other cast members of the show include Park Ji Young, Jo Han Cheol, Jang Young Nam, Lee Seung Jun, Kim Geum Soon, and Han Ye Ju, who will portray vibrant characters in the show. Moreover, Jeon Seok Ho, Lee Seung Hyeop, and Shim So Young also join the show to add color to the extensive cast ensemble.

Mom's Friend's Son plot and release date

The show is directed by Yoo Je Won and written by Shin Ha Eun, who have also previously worked together in Home Town Cha Cha Cha. The plot follows an ambitious woman, Baek Seok Ryu, played by Jung So Min, who has never failed in her life, and Choi Seung Hyo, played by Jung Hae In, who takes on the role of one of the most distinguished architects in South Korea.

When Baek Seok Ryu is kicked down by life, her mother comes up with a special arrangement. Her mother decides to set her up with a business opportunity with her friend’s son, Choi Seung Hyo. Although both Baek Seok Ryu and Choi Seong Hyo have known each other since childhood, they are not very fond of each other. With their botched relationship, witnessing how their characters eventually grow closer in the movie will be interesting. The confirmed date of release has not been revealed yet, but it has the possibility of premiering in the second half of 2024.