Kim Ji Eun has been announced to appear in a new K-drama, which is set to release soon. She will be starring alongside Jung Hae In and Jung So Min in the show titled Son of Mother’s Friend. The story follows the relationship of a man and a woman after they decide to work together when circumstances begin to stack against them and they have nowhere to fall back on.

Kim Ji Eun set to star in Son of Mother's Friend

On March 8, 2023, Kim Ji Eun, who has previously worked in shows like The Veil, Again My Life, and One Dollar Lawyer, was announced to be starring in a brand new upcoming K-drama titled Son of Mother’s Friend. The ensemble cast also consists of Jung Hae In and Jung So Min, who will be playing the lead roles in the show. Kim Ji Eun will be playing the role of Jung Mo Eum, a childhood friend of the main characters.

The plot of the show follows an ambitious woman, Baek Seok Ryu, who has never failed in her life; from scoring the most marks in exams to getting her dream job, she has always met with success. Her personality is described as cheerful, with an innate sense of passion to chase greater things in life. However, following an incident, she quit her job as a project manager at a big corporation.

When she is kicked down by life, her mother comes up with a special arrangement. She decides to set Baek Seok Ryu up with a business opportunity with her friend’s son, Choi Seung Hyo. He is one of the most distinguished architects in South Korea, and both their mothers encourage them to run a bathhouse together. Although both Baek Seok Ryu and Choi Seong Hyo have known each other since childhood, they are not very fond of each other.

Son of Mother's Friend cast and release details

Jung So Min plays the role of Baek Serok Ryu, while Jung Hae In takes on the role of Choi Seung Hyo. With their botched relationship, witnessing how their characters eventually grow closer in the movie will be interesting. Kim Ji Eun will be seen as Jung Mo Eum, the daughter of both Baek Seok Ryu and Choi Seung Hyo’s mother’s friend. She is described as a ray of sunshine with a touch of unpredictability. Moreover, she works as an emergency responder, which has been her dream since childhood.

The show is directed by director Yoo Je Won and written by Shin Ha Eun, who has also previously worked together in Home Town Cha Cha Cha. The date of its release has not been confirmed yet; however, it is believed to be released at the end of 2024. The show will premiere through the TVN network.