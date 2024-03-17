POLL: Playful Kiss, Alchemy of Souls, Love Reset, more; VOTE for your favorite Jung So Min-led K-drama

Cast your vote for your favorite Jung So Min-led K-drama! From the romantic charm of Playful Kiss to the mystical allure of Alchemy of Souls, and more, pick your top choice now!

By Saumya Saxena
Published on Mar 16, 2024  |  09:30 PM IST |  6K
Jung So Min in Playful Kiss and Alchemy of Souls; Image Courtesy: MBC, tvN
Jung So Min in Playful Kiss and Alchemy of Souls; Image Courtesy: MBC, tvN

The poll for the favorite Jung So Min-led K-drama has ignited a fervent debate among fans, each passionately advocating for their top pick among the actress's acclaimed roles. From the lovable Oh Ha Ni in Playful Kiss to the multifaceted Mu Deok in "Alchemy of Souls," Jung So Min's versatility and talent shine through in each portrayal.

In Playful Kiss, Jung So Min charmed audiences as the determined and endearing Oh Ha Ni, whose relentless pursuit of love captivated hearts. Transitioning to the silver screen, her role as So Min in Twenty added depth and warmth to the coming-of-age narrative, elevating the film's exploration of friendship and adulthood.

The compelling Because This Is My First Life showcased Jung So Min's ability to portray complex characters, with her portrayal of Yoon Ji Ho resonating deeply with viewers. Meanwhile, in Alchemy of Souls, her portrayal of Mu Deok demonstrated her versatility as she navigated through intricate relationships and conflicts in a fantastical world.

Lastly, in Love Reset, Jung So Min's portrayal of Hong Na Ra added depth and emotion to the romantic comedy, drawing audiences into her journey of resilience and self-discovery amidst memory loss.

Related Stories

Breaking down the relationship drama between Han So Hee, Ryu Jun Yeol, and Hyeri
korean
Breaking down the relationship drama between Han So Hee, Ryu Jun Yeol, and Hyeri
From Lee Jung Jae to Wi Ha Jun: Squid Game Season 2 confirmed cast
korean
From Lee Jung Jae to Wi Ha Jun: Squid Game Season 2 confirmed cast

As fans continue to cast their votes, one thing remains clear: Jung So Min's talent and versatility continue to captivate audiences across various genres, leaving an indelible mark on the K-drama landscape.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Happy Jung So Min Day: Playful Kiss, Alchemy of Souls, Love Reset, more; top 5 K-dramas to celebrate actress' birthday

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Saumya Saxena

Saumya is Journalism & Mass-Communication graduate with a specialization in digital journalism. She comes with nearly a

...

Credits: tvn, MBC
Advertisement

Latest Articles