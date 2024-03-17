POLL: Playful Kiss, Alchemy of Souls, Love Reset, more; VOTE for your favorite Jung So Min-led K-drama

The poll for the favorite Jung So Min-led K-drama has ignited a fervent debate among fans, each passionately advocating for their top pick among the actress's acclaimed roles. From the lovable Oh Ha Ni in Playful Kiss to the multifaceted Mu Deok in "Alchemy of Souls," Jung So Min's versatility and talent shine through in each portrayal.

In Playful Kiss, Jung So Min charmed audiences as the determined and endearing Oh Ha Ni, whose relentless pursuit of love captivated hearts. Transitioning to the silver screen, her role as So Min in Twenty added depth and warmth to the coming-of-age narrative, elevating the film's exploration of friendship and adulthood.

The compelling Because This Is My First Life showcased Jung So Min's ability to portray complex characters, with her portrayal of Yoon Ji Ho resonating deeply with viewers. Meanwhile, in Alchemy of Souls, her portrayal of Mu Deok demonstrated her versatility as she navigated through intricate relationships and conflicts in a fantastical world.

Lastly, in Love Reset, Jung So Min's portrayal of Hong Na Ra added depth and emotion to the romantic comedy, drawing audiences into her journey of resilience and self-discovery amidst memory loss.

As fans continue to cast their votes, one thing remains clear: Jung So Min's talent and versatility continue to captivate audiences across various genres, leaving an indelible mark on the K-drama landscape.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Happy Jung So Min Day: Playful Kiss, Alchemy of Souls, Love Reset, more; top 5 K-dramas to celebrate actress' birthday