Happy Birthday Jung Hae In: Comparing personas as tough soldier in D.P. versus a romantic in Something in the Rain

Jung Hae In is known for his serious roles in dramas like D.P. and romantic dramas like Something in the Rain. The actor has stunned the audience with his performance ranging from a loveable pharmacist in One Spring Night to a calm and quiet soldier in D.P. His charm and talent have worked magic and managed to hook us to our seats. Jung Hae In has been a part of many romantic dramas including Snowdrop which starred BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Something in the Rain, One Spring Night, While You Were Sleeping, and more.

Seo Joon Hee in Something in the Rain

Jung Hae In plays the playful and loveable Seo Joon Hee in Something in the Rain released in 2018 and starred Son Ye Jin and Jung Hae In. The romance drama surrounds the life of a woman in her mid-30s who hasn't found true love yet. All her past relationships ended terribly. Due to circumstances, she reunites with the younger brother of her best friend who is now all grown up. He was always a little kid for her but as she sees him as a fully functioning adult, sparks fly between the two. Though they love each other, a larger problem and hesitation lies between the families. Seo Joon Hee lights up Yoon Jin Ah's life and their romance is passionate yet fun-loving.

Advertisement

Ahn Joon Ho in D.P.

The drama is adapted from the webtoon D.P Dog Day by Kim Bo Tong. D.P. explores the life of a Private soldier Jun Ho and how he navigates his youth in the military. He becomes a member of the military defector arrest team. Things become hard and struggles get real once he joins this squad. The soldiers dress up as civilians and go undercover to catch other soldiers who are missing and have gone AWOL. D.P. shows the realistic and humanistic side of these people. Jung Hae In plays the cool officer Ahn Joon Ho. The drama is directed by Han Jun Hee who also created Coin Locker Girl.

Yoo Ji Ho in One Spring Night

This is an underrated piece starring Jung Hae In. Leading opposite to Han Ji Min, this drama is a mature romance. While it has all the heart-fluttering moments that are present in a K-drama, it is also slow-paced and realistic. Han Ji Min plays a librarian and Jung Hye In plays a single father who is a pharmacist. He falls for the librarian and asks her to date him. She has her concerns about the man but also slowly ends up falling for him. This beautiful piece shows how two adults navigate the challenges of family amongst other things to make their relationship work. It is another masterpiece by the director of One Spring Night. It is also accompanied by a splendid playlist of soundtracks.

Im Soo Ho in Snowdrop

Jung Hae In played the role of Im Soo Ho. He poses as a university student who is back in South Korea from Germany. This character has a lot of secrets and turns out to be a North Korean spy. He along with his other two members takes the women's hostel as hostage and asks the government to fulfill their demands. The drama also focuses on the chemistry between the two main leads. The character is a spy on a mission but as he slowly falls for Eun Young Ro, he is visibly a little distracted. Even as he takes people hostage, he has a soft spot for her and takes care of her, to his members' dismay.

More about Jung Hae In

Jung Hae In made his debut in 2013 with the drama Bride of the Century. Since then the actor has starred in many unconventional roles like a homophobic soldier with anger issues in Prison Playbook and a young single father in One Spring Night. The actor received the BaekSang Arts Award for the Most Popular Actor in 2018. He also won the Best New Actor at the 56th Daejong Film Awards for Tune In For Love in 2020.

Advertisement

On December 13, 2023, FNC Entertainment confirmed Jung Hae In would be taking on the lead role in the upcoming romantic comedy Mom's Friend's Son. Jung So Min will be playing the lead along with him in the project. The drama is set to commence production in 2024 and the series will be released in the second half of 2024. Jung Hae In will be taking on the role of a successful young architect. He spent a lot of time with his mother's friend's daughter as a child. They grow apart with time but reunite as adults. This would be Jung Hae In's first romance comedy. He has previously addressed it himself that it is a genre that he hasn't explored but wants to try out.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: True Beauty star Moon Ga Young to part ways with KeyEast agency and become free agent; on lookout for new home