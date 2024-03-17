Happy Jung So Min Day: Playful Kiss, Alchemy of Souls, Love Reset, more; top 5 K-dramas to celebrate actress' birthday

As fans celebrate actress Jung So Min's birthday, it's the perfect time to revisit some of her most captivating performances in Korean dramas. From the beloved romantic comedy Playful Kiss to the significant Alchemy of Souls and the heartwarming Love Reset, here are the top 5 K-dramas to honor Jung So Min's special day.

Jung So Min turns 36

Jung So Min, born Kim Yoon Ji on March 16, 1989, is a South Korean actress renowned for her versatile performances across television and film. Making her acting debut with a supporting role in the 2010 television series Bad Guy, So Min quickly rose to prominence with her leading role in the romantic comedy Playful Kiss, the Korean adaptation of the popular manga Itazura na Kiss.

Throughout her career, she has showcased her acting prowess in various genres, from sitcoms like Standby to dramas such as My Father Is Strange and Because This Is My First Life. Her range as an actress was further demonstrated in films like Twenty and Alice: Boy from Wonderland.

Jung So Min's talent has garnered both critical acclaim and commercial success, which is evident in her participation in hit projects like The Sound of Your Heart and The Smile Has Left Your Eyes. Her ability to portray diverse characters with depth and authenticity has solidified her status as one of Korea's most sought-after actresses. In 2022, Jung So Min returned to the small screen with the period fantasy drama Alchemy of Souls, showcasing her versatility once again.

Advertisement

Outside of her acting career, she has also ventured into radio hosting and variety shows, showcasing her multifaceted talents. Her ability to connect with audiences through various mediums has endeared her to fans worldwide.

With each project, Jung So Min continues to captivate audiences with her talent, versatility, and charisma, solidifying her status as one of South Korea's most beloved actresses. As she continues to evolve and take on new challenges, fans eagerly anticipate her future endeavors and the impact she will undoubtedly make in the entertainment industry.

Here are the top 5 K-dramas starring Jung So Min

1. Playful Kiss

In Playful Kiss, Jung So Min portrays the endearing and determined Oh Ha Ni, whose unrequited love for Baek Seung Jo, played by Kim Hyun Joong, forms the central premise of the romantic-comedy series. Despite facing academic challenges and being considered less intelligent by her peers, Oh Ha Ni's unwavering affection for Seung Jo drives her to pursue him relentlessly. Throughout the series, Jung So Min beautifully captures Oh Ha Ni's growth from a clumsy and lovestruck teenager to a confident young woman who ultimately wins Seung Jo's heart and embarks on a journey of self-discovery and romance.

2. Twenty

In Twenty, Jung So Min portrays So Min, a pivotal character who adds depth and dimension to the coming-of-age narrative. As the only female lead among the trio of best friends, So Min's presence brings a unique dynamic to the storyline. Her character serves as a catalyst for the emotional and personal growth of the male protagonists, offering insights into relationships, aspirations, and responsibilities. Jung So Min's performance infuses So Min with warmth, intelligence, and relatability, contributing to the film's exploration of friendship, ambition, and the transition to adulthood. Through her portrayal, Jung So Min delivers a memorable performance that resonates with audiences, enriching the overall viewing experience of Twenty.

3. Because This Is My First Life

In Because This Is My First Life, Jung So Min delivers a compelling performance as Yoon Ji Ho, an aspiring screenwriter, navigates the complexities of career, family, and relationships. Ji Ho's character is depicted as a determined and independent woman facing societal pressures and personal struggles. Jung So Min brings depth and vulnerability to Ji Ho's journey, portraying her with sincerity and authenticity. As Ji Ho forms a unique bond with Nam Se Hee (played by Lee Min Ki) through their unconventional marriage of convenience, Jung So Min skillfully captures the nuances of their evolving relationship, adding layers of emotion and resonance to the series.

Advertisement

4. Alchemy of Souls

In Alchemy of Souls, Jung So Min plays the complex character of Mu Deok, whose soul becomes entangled in a series of intricate relationships and conflicts. Initially depicted as a warrior trapped in an unexpected body, Mu Deok navigates through the challenges of love and destiny while grappling with the consequences of the forbidden 'alchemy of souls.' As the series progresses, Jung So Min's performance evolves to encompass multiple personas, including Nak Su and Jin Bu Yeon, showcasing her versatility as an actress. Through her nuanced performance, Jung So Min adds depth and intrigue to the fantastical world of Alchemy of Souls, captivating audiences with her portrayal of Mu Deok's journey.

5. Love Reset

In Love Reset, Jung So Min portrays the character of Hong Na Ra, a talented film producer who finds herself in a challenging situation after suffering from amnesia alongside her husband, No Jeong Yeol. Despite facing obstacles in their marriage, Na Ra's journey explores themes of love, resilience, and self-discovery as she navigates the complexities of rebuilding her relationship with Jeong Yeol amidst the backdrop of memory loss. Through her portrayal, Jung So Min brings depth and emotion to Na Ra's character, captivating audiences with her heartfelt performance in this romantic comedy film.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Song Kang girlfriend: Exploring actor's dating rumors with BLACKPINK's Jennie, Han So Hee and more