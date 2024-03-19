Queen of Tears star Kim Soo Hyun talks about the unexpected way he became friends with actor Jung Hae In

Kim Soo Hyun who is currently starring in Queen of Tears made an appearance in Salon Drip 2 along with co-actors Kim Ji Won and Park Sung Hoon of the drama. In the show, he talked about various things but what caught fans’ attention was when he revealed how he ended up becoming friends with actor Jung Hae In.

Kim Soo Hyun’s friendship with Jung Hae In

During an appearance on Salon Drip 2, Kim Soo Hyun shared an anecdote about visiting the set of the show DP to support his junior from the agency, Choi Hyun Wook. It was there that he came across actor Jung Hae In, the lead actor of DP, and discovered several shared interests during their conversation. Encouraged by the producer, they decided to forge a friendship, which quickly blossomed. Just two days later, Kim Soo Hyun received a call from Jung Hae In inviting him to go golfing together. This marked the beginning of the friendship between the 88liners as they enjoyed a round of golf and some drinks together.

Recently, Jung Hae In, along with two companions, arranged for a coffee truck to be delivered to the filming site of Kim Soo Hyun's latest drama, Queen of Tears. The photos of the coffee truck garnered significant interest from K-drama enthusiasts, who noticed the stickers and banners adorned with Kim Soo Hyun's images. Fans expressed their delight and admiration for the actors' friendship, showering them with love and appreciation for their bromance.

Advertisement

More about Kim Soo Hyun

Kim Soo Hyun, a prominent actor from South Korea managed by GoldMedalist, began his acting career with his debut in the drama Kimchi Cheese Smile back in 2007. Since then, his exceptional performances have earned him numerous awards, establishing him as one of the industry's most revered talents. The accolades he has earned so far including the four Baeksang Arts Awards, two Grand Bell Awards, and a prestigious Blue Dragon Film Award, highlight his versatility and dedication to his craft.

After completing his mandatory military service, he made a triumphant return to the small screen with his captivating role in the drama It's Okay to Not Be Okay. The actor’s performance garnered widespread acclaim from both audiences and critics, reaffirming his status as a powerhouse in the acting industry.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Queen of Tears starring Kim Ji Won, Kim Soo Hyun becomes most buzzworthy K-drama for March first week; Deets