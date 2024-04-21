5 K-dramas like Jung Ryeo Won and Wi Ha Joon's Midnight Romance in Hagwon: Something In The Rain, Encounter, more

Midnight Romance in Hagwon is an upcoming K-drama set to premiere on tvN on May 11, 2024. Written by Park Kyung Hwa and directed by Ahn Pan Seok, the romance melodrama stars Jung Ryeo Won as Seo Hye Jin, a seasoned cram school instructor, and Wi Ha Joon as Lee Joon Ho, a former student who reenters her life after a decade.

The series delves into their secret and sweet real-life romance, unfolding amidst the backdrop of Daechi Dong Academy. As the lights go out, their midnight romance blossoms, intertwining with the colorful stories of academy instructors. With anticipation mounting, viewers can expect a heartfelt tale of love and second chances.

5 K-dramas like Midnight Romance in Hagwon to watch ahead of its release

If Midnight Romance in Romance sounds interesting to you, here are 5 such dramas you can binge-watch or add to your watchlist while waiting for the former’s release.

1. Something in the Rain

As their relationship blossoms, the series delves into the complexities of age-gap romance and the challenges they face in a society bound by dating taboos. With themes ranging from workplace discrimination to familial expectations, Something in the Rain offers a compelling narrative that resonates beyond the realm of romance.

2. A Witch’s Romance

A Witch's Love brews a delightful concoction of romance and comedy, led by the enchanting duo of Uhm Jung Hwa and Park Seo Joon. Despite the stark age difference, sparks ignite when investigative reporter Ji Yeon and free-spirited Dong Ha cross paths. Their budding connection becomes a beacon of hope and healing as they navigate their scarred pasts and hidden sorrows.

With Ji Yeon's fierce dedication to her career and Dong Ha's jovial demeanor masking inner turmoil, the series delves into the complexities of love and resilience. From clandestine meetings to heartfelt confessions, A Witch's Romance casts a spell of charm and warmth, captivating viewers with its irresistible blend of humor and heart.

3. Romance Is a Bonus Book

Romance Is a Bonus Book unfolds as a heartfelt tale of second chances and unexpected connections in the world of publishing. Lee Na Young shines as Kang Dan I, a resilient single mother who navigates the challenges of reentering the workforce after a divorce. Opposite her, Lee Jong Suk captivates as Cha Eun Ho, a successful writer harboring a secret affection for Kang Dan I.

Their intertwined journey from childhood friends to potential lovers is peppered with poignant moments of self-discovery and professional growth. With themes of friendship, loyalty, and unspoken desires, the series delicately explores the complexities of love and career aspirations. As Kang Dan I and Cha Eun Ho navigate personal and professional hurdles, viewers are drawn into a world where every page holds the promise of romance and redemption.

4. King of High School

King of High School presents a quirky twist on the classic tale of mistaken identity. Seo In Guk shines as Lee Min Suk, a high school student thrust into the world of adults when he's forced to impersonate his older brother at a prestigious job. With charm and wit, he navigates the corporate landscape with the help of Lee Ha Na's character, Jung Soo Young, an eccentric temp who steals his heart.

As Min Suk balances the complexities of adulthood and adolescence, viewers are treated to a delightful blend of comedy, romance, and coming-of-age moments. With its endearing characters and unconventional premise, King of High School is a refreshing take on the trials and triumphs of youth and ambition.

5. Encounter

Encounter weaves a tale of serendipitous love amidst the stark contrast of social status. Song Hye Kyo portrays Cha Soo Hyun, burdened by societal expectations and familial obligations, while Park Bo Gum embodies Kim Jin Hyuk, a carefree soul finding beauty in life's simplicity. Their chance encounter in Cuba sparks a connection that transcends their disparate worlds, leading them to navigate the complexities of romance against all odds.

As they grapple with societal pressures and personal desires, viewers are drawn into a captivating narrative of love, sacrifice, and destiny. Against the backdrop of luxurious hotels and exotic locales, Encounter explores the transformative power of love in breaking down barriers and forging unexpected bonds.

