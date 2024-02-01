'Studying Jung So Min to...': Jung Hae In talks confronting rom-com genre for Mom's Friend's Son

Jung Hae In is set to make his rom-com debut in Mom's Friend's Son alongside Jung So Min. Expressing enthusiasm, he shared his excitement about entering a new genre. Eager to refine his acting style, he acknowledged studying the seasoned rom-com expertise of co-star Jung So Min.

Jung Hae In on taking rom-com role alongside Jung So Min

Jung Hae In, known for his versatile roles, is set to make his rom-com debut in the upcoming drama Mom's Friend's Son alongside Jung So Min. Expressing enthusiasm about venturing into a new genre, Hae In shared, "Excited about my debut in a new genre! Studying the incredible Jung So Min's rom-com expertise to refine my acting style."

The anticipation is high as fans look forward to witnessing the chemistry between these talented actors in a lighthearted and comedic setting. With Hae In's dedication to honing his skills and So Min's proven rom-com prowess, Mom's Friend's Son promises to be an exciting addition to the world of romantic comedies, offering audiences a fresh and delightful viewing experience.

More details about upcoming drama Mom's Friend's Son

Mom's Friend's Son promises to bring a fresh take on romantic comedy revolving around Bae Seok Ryu and Choi Seung Hyo. Bae Seok Ryu, portrayed by Jung So Min, strives to reboot her life after resigning from a high-profile job, while Choi Seung Hyo, played by Jung Hae In, is the accomplished young architect intertwined in her journey.

The narrative unfolds as they navigate a shared history since childhood, encouraged by their mothers to be bathhouse partners. Despite their divergent paths, their connection remains strong. Seok Ryu's pursuit of overcoming life's errors collides with Seung Hyo's success-driven life in the South Korean architectural scene.

Set to premiere on tvN in August 2024, Mom's Friend's Son explores themes of resilience, friendship, and the unpredictability of life. With an engaging storyline, charismatic leads, and a touch of nostalgia, the drama is poised to capture viewers' hearts. As anticipation builds for this delightful rom-com, audiences can look forward to the chemistry between Jung Hae In and Jung So Min in their first collaboration in this genre.

