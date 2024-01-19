Something in the Rain, Goblin, Backstreet Rookie and more: PICK your favorite K-drama on age-gap romance

K-dramas are known for their beautiful storytelling style and visually appealing moments, especially when it comes to romance. Apart from the cliché love stories set in high school or office, there is a different set of dramas focusing on more mature subjects. One such category is age-gap romance!

From Something in the Rain to Encounter, plenty of K-dramas revolve around couples with age differences, which is sometimes considered unconventional in society. Here are the top 5 K-dramas that explore this concept in the best manner! Read on!

Something In The Rain (2018)

Something In The Rain is a classic noona romance drama that depicts the taboo romance of a woman in her early 30s and her best friend’s younger brother. Actors Son Ye Jin and Jung Hae In perfectly portray their respective roles in this melodrama. While the female protagonist struggles at her office and deals with family drama, the guy stands next to her through thick and thin.

Backstreet Rookie (2020)

In this romantic-comedy Backstreet Rookie, Kim Yoo Jung plays a 22-year-old school girl who used to be a troublemaker in school. Later, she starts working as a part-timer at a convenience store managed by a man in his 30s named Choi Dae Hyun (essayed by Ji Chang Wook). In the daily grind, the duo finds a reliable connection and stays together no matter how difficult the situation is.

Encounter (2018)

Encounter's storyline follows the life of Cha Soo Hyun (Song Hye Kyo), a recently divorced woman who comes out of a forced marriage. She goes on a business trip to Cuba and meets a free-spirited Korean guy in his 20s named Kim Jin Hyeok (played by Park Bo Gum). This serendipitous encounter brings moments of happiness and relief to both characters. After they return to Korea, Kim Jin-hyeok gets hired at a luxury hotel managed by Cha Soo Hyun.

Goblin (2016)

In this iconic fantasy drama Goblin, superstar Gong Yoo plays a 939-year-old immortal goblin who is in search of his bride to undo the curse and help him get salvation. Kim Go Eun assumes the role of a 19-year-old schoolgirl who turns out to be the goblin’s bride. The unmatched chemistry between the two makes this drama a delightful treat.

A Witch’s Love (2018)

The plot of this drama revolves around a 39-year-old reporter, Ban Ji Yeon (Uhm Jung Hwa), who is an extreme workaholic. As she meets a 25-year-old store owner named Yong Dong Ha (Park Seo Joon), her life changes forever. Despite an age difference, the protagonists connect on various grounds and help heal each other's wounds.

