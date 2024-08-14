Jung Hae In charms viewers in detective uniform for upcoming Veteran sequel I, The Executioner; SEE PIC

Jung Hae In will be starring in the upcoming South Korean movie titled I, Executioner. It is the sequel to the celebrated film Veteran, which was released back in 2025. The actor completely transforms himself into a dedicated police officer in the new teaser photo, which has managed to swoon the fans with his charming looks.

On August 14, 2024, the production team of the movie, CJ Entertainment, released a teaser image of Jung Hae In, who will be starring in the lead role. I, Executioner is the sequel to Veteran and the actor portrays the character of a passionate officer of the law, working towards bringing justice to the victims of a vicious killer. Jung Hae In has a stern expression on his face, along with the uniform, which has managed to woo the audience with his natural charm.

Furthermore, Veteran 2 is one of the only two South Korean movies that was invited for a screening at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. The story of the movie will surround an even more haunting criminal case and showcase the chase to catch the perpetrator red-handed.

Veteran 2 or I, Executioner is the sequel to the movie Veteran which is directed by Ryoo Seung Wan. The movie stars Hwang Jung Min in the lead role alongside Jung Hae In. The other cast ensemble includes Oh Dal Soo, Jang Yoon Ju, Oh Dae Hwan, and Kim Shi Hoo.

The plot of the movie follows the story of a serial killer who has created havoc across the country. Park Sun Woo, who is the youngest detective, bands with Seo Do Cheol, who is a veteran officer determined to catch the bad guys.

Jung Hae In is a South Korean actor who is known for various K-dramas he has worked in previously, such as D.P. Snowdrop, Connect, A Piece of You Mind, Prison Playbook, One Spring Night, Something in the Rain, and more. He is all set to star in an upcoming rom-com titled Love Next Door alongside Jung So Min.

