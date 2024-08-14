What does 'sonhae' mean? Know logic behind No Gain No Love and how it is related to Shin Min Ah's character

No Gain No Love is a highly anticipated drama which is all set to release this August. Fans eagerly await the premiere as Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae take on the lead roles and show off their on-screen chemistry. Additionally, Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae will also be reuniting for this project since their last hit together, Hometown Cha Cha Cha.

Here is a deeper look at the title of the drama and its relation to Shin Min Ah's character.

The drama No Gain No Love is titled Sonhae Bogi Silheoseo in Korean. This phrase literally translated to 'Because I want no loss'. The word 'sonhae' in Korean means 'loss' or 'damage'. So the title of the drama explains Shin Min Ah's character, Son Hae Yong's motivation to hold a fake wedding and grab a promotion.

Interestingly, the name of the female protagonist is Son Hae Yong. 'Sonhae' stands for 'loss' and 'Yong' in Korean stands for 'Zero'. So Shin Min Ah's character's name is a play on the title. The character's name literally means 'No loss' or 'Zero loss'.

Following the theme of the title, Shin Min Ah's character is also always doing her best to incur any losses and does her best to grab onto any opportunities to save her money.

The drama gives a background of her character and how she had a rough childhood while growing up. So she makes sure that she doesn't have to undergo any losses as an adult. The title of the show and the character's name is a clear indication of the personality and what the character stands for along with the basic motivation.

The tvN drama No Gain No Love is expected to premiere on August 26. There will be 12 episodes in total, which will air every Monday and Tuesday. Shin Min Ah, Kim Young Dae, Lee Sang Yi and Han Ji Hyun take on the main roles in the drama.

Shin Min Ah will be playing the role of Son Hae Young, who doesn't like to undergo monetary losses. While growing up, she had to share everything, and now, as an adult, she strives to make gains to the fullest. She comes across a chance to get a promotion but due to some circumstances, she fakes her wedding with Kim Young Dae's character Kim Ji Wook in order to get the promotion.

Kim Jung Sik is directing the project. He has also worked on various romantic comedies, like Strong Girl Namsoon, Work Now, Drink Later, and more. Kim Hye Young wrote the script. She previously wrote for Her Private Life.

The spin-off of the drama CEO's Menu has also been confirmed with the second on-screen lead couple, Lee Sang Yi and Han Ji Hyun. While Lee Sang Yi and Han Ji Hyun will be appearing as the second lead couple in No Gain No Love, the spin-off will be the focus couple of the CEO's Menu.

