Jung Hae In gets emotional at Cannes as I, The Executioner receives 10 mins ovation after screening; Reveals mother's reaction to film

Jung Hae In made his Cannes Film Festival debut on May 21 as he attended the event for his film I, The Executioner. The film was well received by the audience which made the actor emotional. During an interview, he also revealed that his mother, who also attended the festival, got emotional. Here are the details.

Jung Hae In's I, The Executioner receives 10 minutes standing ovation at Cannes Film Festival

On May 21, the cast and crew of I, The Executioner attended the Cannes Film Festival as the film premiered at the event. As the screening ended, the film received huge cheers and a 10-minute ovation from the audience. This overwhelming response got Jung Hae In emotional as he smiled and clapped along.

During an interview, he revealed that as he went to the back room after the screening, his mother was in tears. He explained that his mother got emotional as the filming was a tough one for the actor. He stated that his mother gets very immersed while watching his projects and during certain scenes she was worried that his character was going to die.

More about Jung Hae In and I, The Executioner

Jung Hae In made his debut in 2013 with the drama Bride of the Century. Since then the actor has starred in many unconventional roles like a homophobic soldier with anger issues in Prison Playbook and a young single father in One Spring Night. The actor received the BaekSang Arts Award for the Most Popular Actor in 2018. He also won the Best New Actor at the 56th Daejong Film Awards for Tune In For Love in 2020.

I, The Executioner, also known as Veteran 2, tells the story of a serial killer hunt led by a veteran detective and a young detective who are determined to catch the murderer who has shaken society. Jung Hae In, Hwang Jung Min, Oh Dal Soo and AJng Yoon Jo take on the main roles in the film. It has been written and directed by Ryu Seung Wan who is also known for Escape from Mogadishu, MAD SAD BAD and more.

