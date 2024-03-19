Jung Joon Young convicted in Burning Sun scandal released from prison after serving 5 years sentence

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and mentions of sexual abuse.

Jung Joon Young was convicted for 5 years jail term for his active role in the infamous Burning Sun Scandal, which sent the world into a shockwave.

Jung Joon Young released from prison after serving 5 years for sexual offenses

On March 19, the former singer was released from prison after completing his jail term. According to a South Korean media outlet’s exclusive report, Jung Joon Young left the Mokpo Prison Center in Jeollanam-do province, around 5:05 am KST (1:35 am IST).

He was spotted leaving the guardhouse in an all-black outfit, while also hiding most of his face with a hat, mask, and a pair of sunglasses.

The convicted ex-star also tried to avoid the reporters, while he briefly faced them, he refused to say anything and left on his way.

More about Jung Joon Young's crimes and charges

In 2019, Jung Joon Young was found guilty on two occasions of rape, illicitly filming women without consent, and more offenses, which took place in 2016.

In detail for the unversed, he was part of the infamous Burning Sun Scandal, which involved many A-list Korean celebrities, including BIGBANG’s Seungri, Ex-Highlight member Yong Jun Hyung, and more.

Jung Joon Young was arrested in 2019 and was convicted of five years in prison for his heinous crime of sexually assaulting women and making their videos without their consent, which is also known as spycam or Molka in Korean.

Not only that, he was also found culpable of distribution of the illegally-taken videos, that endangered the lives of the victims.

In his second court hearing, upon admitting to the crimes, he showed his remorse mentioning, “I will spend my whole life reflecting on my mistake.”

However, as soon as his offenses came to light, netizens were shocked to learn about this kind of unprecedented behavior from a top celebrity. Thousands of people protested against all the offenders in this high-profile case.

At the peak of the worldwide #MeToo movement, this scandal shook the internet.

At the time of admitting his crime, Jung Joon Young stated that he would halt his activities in the entertainment industry for an indefinite time. However, now that he is back, the media is especially giving attention to his next steps.

More about Jung Joon Young

Jung Joon Young made his solo debut as a singer-songwriter in 2013, following his appearance on a music competition show called Superstar K4. He shortly rose to fame with his additional talents as an actor, host, and variety show star until his further actions branded him as a rapist.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with sexual assault or abuse, please report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

