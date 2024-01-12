BIGBANG removed from YG Entertainment’s website

BIGBANG debuted as a five-membered group which rose to popularity because of their impeccable music and style. While 2 members have departed from the band which includes T.O.P and Seungri, other members G-Dragon, Daesung and Taeyang still remain a part of the group. Recently, the group was removed from YG Entertainment's website.

BIGBANG missing from YG Entertainment's website

On January 11, keen fans noticed that BIGBANG was removed from YG Entertainment's official website. As the members’ individual contracts had come to an end, it was assumed that the group would be still functioning under the label and that members would be signing with other companies for individual activities like in the case of BLACKPINK. While many fans see this as a good sign that the group might now have more control, many also worry about what it means for their future.

More about BIGBANG

BIGBANG made their debut in 2006 with the album BigBang Vol. 1. The group's claim to fame was their songs Haru Haru and Last Farewell in 2008. They gained international popularity with tracks like Fantastic Baby, BANG BANG BANG, Blue and Loser. Members included G-Dragon, T.O.P, Daesung, Taeyang and Seungri. Currently, there are only three members in the band.

T.O.P departed from the group in April 2022 and ended his contract with YG Entertainment expired and he decided to pursue his solo career. In an Instagram post in April, the member confirmed his withdrawal and explained that he is working on his album. BIGBANG’s maknae Seungri had left the group after he was convicted in 2020 for the Burning Sun scandal.

Their music is always a pleasure to listen to and still holds a special place for K-pop fans. The group had seen a massive fanbase from all over the world and received a lot of love for their songs and concepts. They played a major role in taking K-pop out to the global audience. Not only that, they are trendsetters in music and fashion. They also were a major reason for maintaining YG Entertainment's stand over the years before BLACKPINK.

