HyunA and ex-Highlight member Yong Jun Hyung's agencies issue brief responses amidst dating rumors

HyunA's most recent Instagram post featuring former BEAST/Highlight member Yong Jun Hyung (also known as Junhyung) has ignited rumors of a possible romantic connection between the two. The agencies representing HyunA and Yong Jun Hyung have formally addressed the speculations surrounding their alleged romantic involvement in two brief statements.

Hyuna, Yong Jun Hyung’s agency responds

On January 18, HyunA and former BEAST/Highlight member Yong Jun Hyung caused a stir on the internet by sharing identical photos of them holding hands on their individual Instagram accounts, sparking dating rumors.

Despite speculation about a possible collaboration, HyunA hinted at a romantic connection by commenting on her own post, saying, "Please look kindly on us." She also expressed her support for a fan's comment that read, "I'll support your love. Please love prettily.”

Significantly, HyunA and Yong Jun Hyung were once labelmates at CUBE Entertainment.

On January 19, HyunA's current agency, AT AREA, addressed the dating rumors by stating, "We are not involved with our artist’s personal life." Similarly, Yong Jun Hyung’s agency, BLACK MADE, commented, “Because it’s a personal matter, it’s difficult for us to confirm.”

More about HyunA and Yong Jun Hyung

During the late hours of January 18, KST, both HyunA and Yong Jun Hyung shared an identical picture of themselves holding hands on a beach, stirring up speculations.

Advertisement

Furthermore, HyunA's post featured a couple emoji (👩‍❤️‍👨) and a comment saying, fans to Please view them kindly, a customary expression in Korea seeking support. Additionally, she tagged his Instagram in her upload leading to further dating rumors but the duo didn't explicitly confirm it.

In August 2018, K-pop sensation HyunA openly confirmed her relationship with Pentagon member E'Dawn, disclosing that they had been together since May 2016. The couple joyfully announced their engagement on February 3, 2022, through Instagram. However, by November 2022, Hyuna revealed on her Instagram that she and E'Dawn had decided to go their separate ways. Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

Yong Jun Hyung on the other hand is a South Korean singer-songwriter, rapper, record producer, and actor. He gained prominence as a member of the South Korean boy band Highlight (formerly known as Beast), formed in 2009. Jun Hyung left Highlight in 2019 amid controversy related to admitting to watching illegal videos, though the police clarified he was considered a witness during the Burning Sun scandal at that point.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: HyunA cheers ex-fiancée DAWN’s latest release Heart