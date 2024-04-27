Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, April 27, 2024 episode: The episode begins with Vidya lashing out at Abhira and breaking all ties with her. Abhira tries to make her understand the entire situation but Vidya doesn’t listen to her. She asks Abhira the reason behind faking marriage to Armaan.

Abhira says she did it because of Yuvraj. Vidya accuses Abhira of trapping Armaan for money. She also raises questions on Akshara. Abhira asks Vidya not to mention Akshara. Armaan tries to calm Vidya. She doesn’t stop and goes on to make Abhira recount how many times she went against Kaveri to support her. Vidya falls at Kaveri's feet and asks for forgiveness from her.

Kaveri blames Abhira for all the mishappenings in their house. She asks Armaan what he will tell the world when this marriage ends after one year. Kaveri scolds Abhira and berates Akshara. Kaveri asks Abhira about her ethics and questions her character for having lived with a man in his room. Armaan says Abhira was helpless. Kaveri says she cannot see Abhira’s face. She asks Abhira to pack her stuff and leave the house. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Abhira thanks everyone for letting her stay in the house, and apologizes for her mistakes. She decides to leave the Poddar house. Everyone gets emotional.

Advertisement

Swarna gets restless after Manish begins a conversation about Ruhi's affair with her. She tries to change the topic. However, Manish insists Swarna should share about Ruhi's boyfriend if she knows anything about him. Swarna refuses to talk about the same.

Aryan, Krish and Kiara ask Abhira if she is really going away. Abhira says she had to take this step one day. They get sad and feel bad for her.

Kaveri asks Armaan not to defend Abhira. He reminds her about his promise to Akshara. Kaveri says you could have helped Abhira without marrying her. Armaan reveals he and Abhira were living under the same roof just as friends and they have no relation as husband and wife. Manisha says they felt a spark between them. Kaveri accuses Abhira of creating a lot of mess in their lives. Armaan says he can’t forget that Abhira’s mom gave her life to save him.

Abhira consoles herself and prepares for staying alone. She sees Armaan’s picture and keeps it with her. Armaan says Abhira is his responsibility and asks Kaveri to grant them three months time. Kaveri scolds him. Madhav asks Armaan to choose Abhira and family. Abhira, who is coming downstairs with her bags, overhears the conversation. The episode ends here.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Apr 26: Sanjay unveils Abhira-Armaan’s contract marriage truth