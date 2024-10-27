Jung Kyung Ho proves he's perfect boyfriend to Girls' Generation's Sooyoung at Japan showcase with sweet gesture; know more

Jung Kyung Ho displayed his affection and support for his girlfriend Girls' Generation's Sooyoung at her showcase in Japan. The actor wore a T-shirt with Sooyoung's face on it. They have been dating since 2013 and their relationship has been going strong. The actor is extremely talented and has proven his skills and versatility. Sooyoung is also a popular idol and an actor.

On October 26, Jung Kyung Ho attended Girls' Generation's Sooyoung's showcase for her upcoming Japanese solo debut single Unstoppable at the Ebisu Garden Hall in Tokyo. The actor showed his true fanboy side as he wore a t-shirt with his girlfriend Sooyoung's face on it. He cheered on for Sooyoung at her showcase proving that he is the perfect boyfriend. The couple's friend, actor Kim Dong Wook also attended the event. Sooyoung's Japanese solo single Unstoppable will be released on October 30.

Jung Kyung Ho and Girls' Generation's Sooyoung have been together for 12 years now. They got into a relationship back in September 2012 after the Hospital Playlist actor was discharged from the military. Initially, they denied reports of them dating but later in 2014 they confirmed that they had been dating. They met at the church and soon friendship turned into romance. They have shown support for each other on various occasions and often mention each other in interviews as well.

Jung Kyung Ho is known for his roles in hit dramas like Hospital Playlist, Crash Course in Romance, Prison Playbook and more. Sooyoung is famous for appearing in dramas like Miss and Mr Cop, New Year Blues and more. Though dating is oftentimes met with backlash in the Korean entertainment industry, Jung Kyung Ho and Sooyoung haven’t shied away from talking about their relationship.

