'Who are you?’: Jung Kyung Ho can't fathom girlfriend Sooyoung's beauty; leaves shocking comments on new photos

Jung Kyung Ho is the boyfriend we all want to have. Recently, he was starstruck by his girlfriend Sooyoung's beauty in new concept photos for her Japanese solo debut single Unstoppable. Unable to fathom her gorgeousness, the actor left comments on all of her recent photos.

On September 5, SNSD’s Sooyoung dropped three new concept photos for her upcoming Japan solo debut single Unstoppable. Donning a red and black outfit, the singer has channeled a fierce avatar that took fans’ breath away. But seems like it wasn’t just her fans, but her longtime boyfriend Jung Kyung Ho was also blown away by her radiant aura.

In the first photo, he went to the comment box and wrote, “Who are you?”, almost as if he couldn’t recognize the beauty he was seeing. Then in the second and third photos, he continued to express his surprise, commenting, “I said, who are you?” and “Oh really…Who are you?”

Jung Kyung Ho and Sooyoung are known for having a strong and enduring relationship for 12 years as of now. So, fans were happy to see him still in awe of the Girls’ Generation member’s beauty.

See Jung Kyung Ho’s comments on Sooyoung’s post here:

Hospital Playlist actor Jung Kyung Ho and SNSD member Sooyoung’s dating rumors first surfaced back in 2013. It was reported that the pair met through mutual friends and had been involved romantically since 2012.

According to industry insiders, the couple often went on dates in movie theatres and didn’t mind having a public relationship. They even introduced each other to their friends. Almost a year later in 2014, Jung Kyung Ho and Sooyoung officially confirmed their relationship. It was later revealed that they also attended the same university and church.

Advertisement

Although the duo likes to keep their love life under wraps, they don’t hesitate to express affection for each other on TV shows. The power couple is also often spotted on vacation and dates together.

Most recently, while appearing on Jo Jung Suk’s A-List to Playlist, Jung Kyung Ho once again exhibited his love for Sooyoung while talking about a song, saying, “It just spoke to me because it reminded me of her.”

Meanwhile, Sooyoung’s Japan solo debut single Unstoppable is set to release on October 30.

ALSO READ: Agency confirms TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Yeonjun to make solo debut in September; schedule and other details awaited