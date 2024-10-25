Kim Woo Seok confirms he's dating Social Savvy Class 101 co-star Kang Na Eon; Began relationship after filming ended

K-town just got a new couple. Not too long ago, it was reported that Kim Woo Seok and Kang Na Eon, who are set to star together in the upcoming drama Social Savvy Class 101, are dating. As per the latest update, they are now an official public couple as the ex-X1 member’s agency confirmed their dating news.

According to a Korean media outlet’s update on October 25, Kim Woo Seok’s agency Blitzway Studio confirmed his relationship with Kang Na Eon saying that they “carefully developed a romantic relationship after filming for their drama ended.” The agency also asked fans to root for them adding, “We would appreciate it if you could watch over them with affection."

Earlier today, reports emerged saying that the Social Savvy Class 101 co-stars became close while filming for the drama and then began dating. The pair has a 5-year age gap with Kim Woo Seok being the older born in 1996 and Kang Na Eon being the younger as she was born in 2001.

Congratulations to the new couple!

Kim Woo Seok and Kang Na Eon are set to appear as the leads in the upcoming web drama Social Savvy Class 101 (also known as Zero Period is the Insider’s Time). The ex-UP10TION member will play the role of a popular idol trainee named Kang Woo Bin. Behind the curtain of his fame, he hides a deep secret that no one should discover.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Kang Na Eon will personify the role of Kim Ji Eun, a student at Kang Woo Bin’s high school. Due to being an outsider, she is just one of the many faces at school, however, she dreams of stealing the spotlight. The opportunity comes when she becomes the manager of an anonymous community app named Insider’s Time, which holds the whole school’s secrets.

Fans are expecting a heart-fluttering chemistry from this rising pair. In particular, since they are confirmed to be dating in real life too, expectation runs high about their on-screen synergy. Their upcoming drama Social Savvy Class 101 is now slated to premiere on November 10 on Cinema Paradise.

ALSO READ: Ex-UP10TION member Kim Woo Seok and Crash Course in Romance star Kang Na Eon are dating; Report